Angola’s Brandon Appleton named Junior All-Star Assistant
INDIANAPOLIS — Angola girls basketball coach Brandon Appleton was announced as an assistant coach for the Junior Indiana All-Stars.
Jerry Hickey of Salem was named the head coach and Lauren Votaw of Fishers and tabbed as another assistant coach for the Junior All-Stars.
The Hornet coach lead his team to a 21-3 record and NECC regular season and tournament titles.
Appleton will be familiar with one of the Junior All-Stars he will coach as the Hornets’ Hanna Knoll was selected as a Junior All-Star in early March.
The Junior All-Star team is scheduled to play the Senior All-Star team on June 3 after playing the Kentucky Junior All-Stars on June 1.
(0) comments
