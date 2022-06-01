KENDALLVILLE — Three players from East Noble and two from DeKalb received honors on the All-Northeast 8 Conference girls softball team, chosen recently by conference coaches.
Three Knights received honorable mention: pitcher Cady Smith, catcher Jalyn Thompson and middle infielder Elliot Rouch.
DeKalb’s Katie Waters was voted to the second team as a designated player. Brenna Spangler received honorable mention as a corner infielder.
Repeat conference champion Leo led the first with five selections and Columbia City had four.
Ellie Souder and Joslynn Peters of Leo, Megan Stephan and Emma Helvie of Huntington North, Ally Burton of Norwell and Brooke Lickey of Columbia City were repeat first-team selections from last year.
All-NE8 Girls Softball
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher — Ellie Sauder, Leo; Natalie Haselby, Columbia City. Catcher — Haley Webb, Columbia City; Megan Stephan, Huntington North. Corner Infield — Emma Helvie, Huntington North; Eden Roberts, Leo. Middle Infield — Ally Burton, Norwell; Brooke Lickey, Columbia City; Leah May, Leo. Outfield — Sydney Tackett and Leah Viggiano, Leo; Jordan Markley, Norwell. Designated Player — Elise Darrigan, Columbia City. Flex Player — Ava Papenbrock, Leo.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher — Piper Baker, Bellmont; Ava Poulson, Huntington North. Catcher — Hannah Troyer, Sr., Norwell; Makena Markle, Leo. Corner Infield — Haylee Schott, Leo; Rachel Bleke, Jr., Bellmont. Middle Infield — Joslynn Peters, Leo; Kianna Jennings, Huntington North. Outfield — Hailey Whiteleather, Columbia City; Mara Hendryx, Huntington North; Paige Busick, Bellmont. Designated Player — Katie Waters, DeKalb; Anna Woods Leo. Flex Player — Savanna Reed, Columbia City.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher — Cady Smith, East Noble; Mackenzie Arroyo, Leo. Catcher — Emily Bleke, Bellmont; Jalyn Thompson, East Noble. Corner Infield — Reece Douglass, Huntington North; Brenna Spangler, DeKalb. Middle Infield — Abby Pequignot, Columbia City; Elliot Rouch East Noble. Outfield — Hannah Lickey, Columbia City; Taylor Bauer, Bellmont. Designated Player — Brielle Nunley, Norwell. Flex Player — Lillie Reader, New Haven.
