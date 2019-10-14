Prep Volleyball Garrett third in NECC
LAGRANGE — Garrett finished third in the Northeast Corner Conference tournament on Saturday at Lakeland.
The Railroaders defeated Central Noble in the third-place match for their school-record 28th victory, breaking last year’s mark of 27. Garrett defeated the Cougars in two games 25-18, 25-22.
Logan Smith had 46 assists for the Railroaders (28-4) and reached the 1,000 assist mark for her career. Emma Hirchak had 45 assists.
Morgan Ostrowski had 33 kills, Smith had 32 and Hirchak had 27. Hirchak and Ostrowski both had nine aces, and Smith had seven. Smith led the defense with 35 digs, while Hirchak had 22 and Ostrowski 18.
Westview was 1-3 on the day with their only win coming against Fremont 25-20, 25-23. The Warriors lost to Garrett (25-12, 25-18), Prairie Heights (25-17, 25-21) and West Noble (18-25, 26-24, 17-15).
Gloria Miller had 36 kills, seven aces and five blocks on the day for Westview (12-19). Payton May had 27 digs and 25 kills, and was 38-of-41 serving with 11 aces. Hallie Mast had 32 assists and 22 digs.
Prep Boys Tennis
Regional matchup set for Charger Joel Mast
PORTAGE — West Noble senior Joel Mast will be taking on Crown Point senior Leyton Noerenberg in a semifinal match of the Portage Singles Regional Saturday at 11 a.m.
Mast is 24-0 overall, including 2-0 in the Indiana High School Athletic Association state tournament series. Noerenberg is 23-2, 6-0 in state tournament play.
The Mast-Noerenberg winner will play in the regional final Saturday afternoon against winner of the other semifinal match between Wabash senior Robert Ford (21-2, 3-0) and South Bend St. Joseph sophomore Daniel Pries (27-0, 5-0).
College Soccer
Trine women tie with Olivet in MIAA action
OLIVET, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s soccer team and Olivet played to a 1-1 tie in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match at the Olivet Community Schools Stadium.
Thunder freshman Veronica Ocampo scored her second goal of the season 1 minute, 9 seconds into the second half to tie the match.
Chelsie Smith scored for the Comets (4-5-2, 0-1-2 MIAA) with a little over 15 minutes left in the first half.
Trine outshot Olivet 14-11. Freshman Carmen Sweigard played in goal in the second half and the two overtime periods for the Thunder (3-6-2, 0-3-1) and made six saves. Ahdrin Bordner played goal in the first half and made one stop.
Trine men lose at Calvin
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s soccer team lost to NCAA Division III third-ranked Calvin 3-1 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match on Saturday night.
The Knights led 2-1 at half on their senior night. Aguma Muhumuza had a goal and an assist for Calvin (13-1, 2-0 MIAA).
Beau Hill scored for the Thunder (4-6, 0-2) late in the first half. Austin Hensley made four saves in goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.