WATERLOO — It was a day when saving a few for later might have been a good idea.
The problem is baseball doesn’t work like that, and the runs come when the runs come. They came in bunches for DeKalb Tuesday as the Barons opened Northeast 8 Conference play with a 25-0 victory over New Haven.
The game went only five innings due to the 10-run rule.
DeKalb (7-4 overall, 1-0 NE8) built a 12-0 lead through three innings, then more than doubled its lead, sending 19 batters to the plate and scoring 13 times in the bottom of the fourth.
The Barons had 24 hits, 13 of them for extra bases. Some balls were helped by the strong wind but most of them were stung by DeKalb hitters.
Steele Jackson was the recipient of the offensive largesse on the mound, throwing a three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts.
“Steele set the tone in that first inning by having a really quick inning,” DeKalb coach Tim Murdock said. “He had a couple of quick innings which allowed us to get back on offense and keep the pressure on New Haven. He had some shutdown innings after we had big innings, and that was really good to see out of Steele tonight.”
DeKalb went right to work in the first inning on a triple to deep right-center by Logan Greer. Aric Ehmke, Nolan Nack, Logan Stahly and Kaden Greer all followed with two-run doubles as the Barons went up 4-0 after one.
A two-run single by Alex Leslie was the key blow in a three-run second. In the third, a double by Blake Lude and two hit batsmen loaded the bases with no outs, and Ehmke chased them all home with a triple as part of a five-run inning.
“We squared a lot of balls up tonight and found a lot of gaps. Good things happen when you put the barrel on the ball,” Murdock said.
Plenty of Barons had big days at the plate. Leslie had four hits and drove in six runs. Ehmke also had six RBIs with three hits. Kaden Greer had two hits and four RBIs, while Logan Greer was on base five times and scored five runs, one on a solo homer to right-center in the second.
Nolan Nack was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Jackson had two hits and drove in a run while scoring four times, and Stahly and Lude also had two hits each.
The Barons continue a busy week with a home game today against Homestead, then return to NE8 play Thursday at East Noble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.