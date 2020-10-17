Prep Football
Chargers defeat PH
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — West Noble defeated Prairie Heights 34-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference crossover game Friday night at Hubert Cline Field.
Gustavo Taylor had a 44-yard touchdown run on the Chargers’ first offensive play of the contest after West Noble intercepted a Panther pass.
Kolby Knox had a 61-yard touchdown run and threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Magdich for the Chargers (1-8).
Peter Bradley had a 1-yard touchdown plunge for West Noble, and Randy Villanueva returned an interception for a score.
Hunter Allen and Chandler Schocke each had interceptions for Prairie Heights (0-9).
Lakers fall to Bluffton
BLUFFTON — Lakeland lost to Bluffton 35-6 on Friday night.
Hayden Nern threw three touchdown passes and Cody Mittlestedt scored three touchdowns for the Tigers (8-1).
Colton Isaacs had a three-yard touchdown run for the Lakers late in the fourth quarter. Isaacs ran for 85 yards on 18 carries.
Mark Burlew caught three passes for 54 yards on offense and made six tackles on defense for Lakeland (2-7). Jaron Fry also made six tackles, including 1.5 sacks.
Youth Basketball
Registrations being taken for Junior Hornet League
ANGOLA — Registrations are being accepted for the Angola Junior Hornets League for boys from kindergarten to fifth grade. The league starts on Oct. 31 and will run through mid-December.
Angola High School boys basketball coaches and players will run practices and develop the youth on Thursdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The youth will then play two games on Saturday mornings.
League participants will also receive a jersey and be able to scrimmage at halftime of AHS home boys basketball games. A tournament will be held on the last weekend of the season.
The fee is $45 per child. Make checks payable to Angola Boys Basketball. Register by mail to Angola Middle School, Attention: Brandon Appleton, 1350 E. Maumee St., Angola, IN 46703. Register online at ticketracker.com.
To ask questions on the league, contact the AHS boys basketball coaching staff. Reach Appleton by phone at (765) 210-1868 or by email at bappleton@msdsc.us. The emails for the assistant coaches are as follows: Steve Helm at s6helm@hotmail.com, Ben Smith at coachbensmith13@gmail.com and Jason Clune at jclune@msdsc.us.
M.S. Soccer
Westview girls win Jr. NECC Tournament
EMMA — Westview won the Junior Northeast Corner Conference Girls Soccer Tournament Saturday, defeating Angola in the championship match 6-0.
Speed and passing keyed the Warriors’ victory. Addi Sallows made five saves in goal for Angola.
The Yellow Jackets won their semifinal match over Garrett 4-2 on Saturday.
Karleigh Gillen had three goals and an assist for Angola. Emily Golliff had a goal, and Ava Rinard had an assist. Sallows made one save.
According to Dave Police, who recently briefly served as a substitute coach in place of Hugh Robertson, the AMS girls responded very well to adversity over the last week of the season as they were without some players along with having a different coach.
“The girls played well in both games,” Police said of the team regarding its play on Saturday.
