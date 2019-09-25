Volleyball
Snider defeats Barons
FORT WAYNE — Snider defeated DeKalb in four games Monday. Scores were 22-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16.
Paige Pettis, Christina Yarian and Addison Freed had eight kills each for DeKalb (5-11), and Pettis also had 11 digs. Hope Moring had 30 assists with four kills and nine digs.
Kaila Barkhaus had 12 digs, Paige Snider 11 and Natalie Hughes 10 for the Barons. Snider also had four aces.
DMS eighth grade wins
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s eighth-grade team defeated Garrett Monday in two games.
Kennlee Dick had 12 aces, two kills and two assists for the Barons. Rebecca Yarian had seven aces, a kill and four assists.
Brooklyn Barkhaus had six aces and Scout Warner had three kills.
Lakewood Park battles Spartans in loss
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian completed well with Class 4A Homestead Tuesday despite losing to the Spartans in four sets. Homestead won the fourth set 31-29. The Panthers are 13-7.
Cross Country DeKalb teams run at Westfield Invitational
CARMEL — DeKalb’s boys and girls teams took part in the Westfield Invitational Saturday.
The Baron girls took part in the Championship Division and finished 12th with a score of 335.
Top-ranked Carroll won with 58 points to 87 for No. 2 Carmel and 95 for No. 3 Zionsville. The 17-team team field included nine teams in the current state top 20.
Lydia Bennett led the Barons, placing 30th in 19:41. Riley Winebrenner was 35th in 19:53.
Other DeKalb finishers included Abby DeTray (55th in 20:19), Penelope Swift (158th in 23:32), Autumn Runge (180th in 26:16) and Mia Armey 182nd in 29:55).
DeKalb’s boys took ninth in the Invitational Division with a score of 199. Fifth-ranked Fishers won with 95.
Clayton Adams finished ninth in 17:29, followed by Braeden McIntire, who was 30th in 18:09.
The Barons were tightly packed with their next four finishers, with Carter VanGessel (55th, 18:47), Keenan Brown (60th, 18:51, Clayton Brown (61st, 18:51) and Travers Mason (66th, 18:55). Gabe Tobierre (101st, 19:36) also competed for the Barons.
Girls Soccer LPC downs Fusion
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian shut out the Fort Wayne Fusion 5-0 on Tuesday.
Grace Anderson had two goals to lead the Panthers. Kaylee Zehr, Hope Liechty and Sabra Harms also scored.
Boys Soccer Norwell blanks Barons
OSSIAN — Norwell defeated DeKalb 4-0 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Monday.
Reese Matthews had six saves for the Barons.
DeKalb’s JV won 3-0. Korbin Gillian scored twice and Ethan Phillips once. Phillips, Alex Collins and Nick Dove had assists, and Trevor Hensinger had the shutout in goal.
Panthers top Braves
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park Christian defeated Blackhawk Christian 3-1 on Tuesday.
Zach Collins had a goal and two assists for the Panthers (10-1-1). Colton White and Caleb Ramer also scored. Gabe Hallam, Weston Roth and Grant Merkel had an assist apiece.
Football
Eastside junior varsity team defeats Garrett
GARRETT — Eastside was a 28-8 winner over Garrett in a JV game Monday.
Sophomore quarterback Christian Hess scored the Railroader touchdown on a 1-yard run. Freshman Cody Bickley ran for the two-point conversion.
Tennis
Baron JVs win invite
FREMONT — DeKalb’s junior varsity team repeated as champion of the Fremont Invitational Saturday.
DeKalb had 42 points to 37 for East Noble, 27 for Bethany Christian and 19 for host Fremont. Angola had four and Prairie Heights one.
Baron individual champions included Jack McComb at No. 1 singles, Krue Nagel at No. 2 singles, and Elijah Ehmke and Grant Fetter at No. 2 doubles.
Owen Holwerda was runner-up at No. 3 singles for DeKalb, Kaine Smith and Josh Allen combined for third place at No. 1 doubles.
Bowling
Top Auburn Bowl scores listed
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl reported these top scores for the week of Sept. 16.
MEN: Moose – John Cain 268, 750 series, Greg Dini 266, 712 series, Kyle Baker 258, 751 series, Mike Hasselman 268, 717 series, Travis Thompson 255, 726 series. Booster — Jon David 256, Emery Patrick 253, Jon Wallace 258, Chris Desper 269, 711 series, Matt Patrick 266, 729 series, Ty Cowan 257, Kyle Baker 258, 701 series. Industrial — Mike Hasselman 268, 705 series. Friday Morning Trio — Dan Hartleroad 262, Rocky Barrand 277, 735 series. Masters & Slaves — Tim Klinker – 278
WOMEN: Moose — Jen Moring 225, 584 series. Booster — Annette Brumbaugh 210, KC Purdy 246, 607 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Xander Webb 244, 605 series, Kyle Toyias 232, 618 series, Hope Moring 208, 593 series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.