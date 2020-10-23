LIGONIER – West Noble leaned on its defense and took advantage of field position in a couple of situations to upset John Glenn 14-0 in a Class 3A Sectional 26 first-round game Friday night.
The Chargers (2-8) overcame nine season-ending injuries to hold the Falcons (4-6) to 89 yards of total offense and win a playoff game. They travel to Jimtown (6-3) for a sectional semifinal game this coming Friday night.
West Noble did not start a senior on defense against John Glenn Friday. Sophomore Michael LeCount and freshman Keegan Clark played at defensive tackle in place of 2019 KPC All-Area standout Jeremyah James, whose season ended in the 2020 opener with Central Noble because of a knee injury.
“Our goal was to keep the ball, get three or four yards a pop and play defense,” West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter said. “We knew there weren’t going to be a ton of scores. Everybody made big plays.
“We knew it was going to take awhile before it culminated into something like this. This was a big step.”
The Chargers held the Falcons to 65 yards of total offense in the first half while forcing three John Glenn turnovers. West Noble scored off the first takeaway on a short field after freshman Nolan Parks picked off Falcon sophomore quarterback Aden Johnson.
The Chargers went 29 yards in seven plays with the help of two Falcon offsides penalties. Kolby Knox scored from a yard out and Brayden Barth kicked the extra point with 7 minutes, 8 seconds left in the opening quarter.
West Noble secured the lead late in the first half with the Falcons on the march. Randy Villanueva intercepted a Johnson pass inside the Charger 5-yard line in the final minute of the second quarter.
The Chargers had the field position advantage for much of the third quarter after recovering a John Glenn onside kick to start the second half. West Noble made a big play to help capitalize on that field position edge on a Peter Bradley 33-yard touchdown run with 4:18 left in the third quarter. Barth kicked the extra point.
West Noble had sacks from Braxton Pruitt on a first down play and from Bradley on a second down play on John Glenn’s final possession to back the Falcons up near midfield. The Chargers stopped the Falcons on downs with under three minutes left to complete the shutout.
Pruitt had a couple of sacks for the Chargers.
“Bradley stepped up. He never left the field and carried the ball around 30 times,” Mawhorter said. “The offensive line did an awesome job.”
