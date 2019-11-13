FORT WAYNE — Balanced scoring propelled Eastside's girls basketball team to a 45-32 win over host Blackhawk Tuesday.
Senior MacKensie Rieke led the Blazers (2-0) with 15 points. Junior Sullivan Kessler added 12 points and sophomore Skyelar Kessler added nine.
Rieke connected for five three-pointers in the game.
Eastside trailed 8-7 after eight minutes of play. The game was tied at 17 at the break. The Blazers opened a 32-25 lead after three quarters and outscored Blackhawk 13-7 in the fourth.
Allyson King scored six points for Eastside and Taylor Richards added three.
Sophomore Lily Helmuth led Blackhawk with nine points. Senior Hallie Vander Dussen had seven points.
Eastside won the reserve contest 38-18.
The reserve Blazers led 5-1 after a quarter and 14-6 at halftime.
Mataya Bireley led Eastside with 10 points. Whittney Pfefferkorn had six points.
