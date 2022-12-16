Prep Track & Field John Reed Relays MVP award to be named after Anderson
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble High School activities director Nick David announced on Twitter on Friday afternoon @NickEDavid that the most valuable athlete award for the John Reed Relays will renamed “The Mr. Rich Anderson MVP Award” after the school’s former longtime principal.
Anderson was a coach and administrator at East Noble High School from 1967 to 2000 who played a significant role in starting the John Reed Relays. He was the school’s principal for 17 years and the school’s assistant principal for 10 years. He’s recently been a color analyst to Fred Inniger during their broadcasts of EN varsity football and varsity basketball games on WAWK radio (95.5 FM in Kendallville, 94.3 FM in Auburn).
Eastside still needs coaches
BUTLER — Eastside High School is looking for track coaches for the upcoming spring 2023 season.
Persons interested in the coaching positions need to contact Eastside athletic director Aaron Willard. His email is awillard@dkeschools.com.
High Schools Smith-Green’s Voigt, Roman Smith elected to IHSAA Board
INDIANAPOLIS — Churubusco-based Smith-Green Community Schools superintendent Paul Voigt and NorthWood High School athletic director Roman Smith were recently elected to the Indiana High School Athletic Association Board of Directors.
Voigt will fill a vacancy on the board in District 1 for Class 2A and begin his term immediately until June 2024. Smith, a Trine University graduate and a former athletic director at Lakeland High School, will represent District 1 in Class 3A and will begin his three-year term on July 1, 2023, replacing Jimtown AD Nathan Dean in the post.
The IHSAA Board of Directors meet annually on the first Monday of May and vote on any changes in the By-Laws that are proposed by any member school or the IHSAA commissioner. The By-Laws provide the governing framework for the IHSAA. The members of the IHSAA Board of Directors also serve on the IHSAA Executive Committee.
Each IHSAA member school had the opportunity to vote for the candidates running for seats in their respective districts during the election held from Dec. 1 to last Saturday.
Prep Wrestling Knights fall to Panthers
NAPPANEE — East Noble lost to NorthWood 39-36 on Thursday.
Tommy Brinker (113 pounds), Blake Byerley (120), Ayman Ahmed (126), Rylee Biddle (138) and Cody Biddle (145) had pins for the Knights.
In a girls’ match, EN’s Natalie Spidel pinned Bridget Stutsman in 3 minutes, 22 seconds.
In other area action Thursday, Central Noble defeated visiting Fairfield 41-32 and Eastside won at Woodlan 44-36.
NorthWood 39, East Noble 36
106 — Awad Awad (EN) won by forfeit. 113 — Tommy Brinker (EN) pinned Naima Ghaffar, :28. 120 — Blake Byerley (EN) pinned Calix Truex, 3:58. 126 — Ayman Ahmed (EN) pinned Casin Truex, 1:41. 132 — Lynkyn Ratcliff (NW) pinned Ameer Ahmed, :15. 138 — Rylee Biddle (EN) pinned Will Hahn, 5:40. 145 — Cody Biddle (EN) pinned Payton Griffin, 4:41. 152 — Joey Mitschelen (NW) pinned Ben Barker, 1:59. 160 — Austin King (NW) dec. Alex Sprague 7-3. 170 — Keith Miller (NW) dec. Sam Stretter 4-0. 182 — Kaden Lone (NW) pinned Gavin Sparkman, :28. 195 — Brady King (NW) dec. Connor Leins 4-3. 220 — Wes Menzie (NW) pinned Trace Cain, 1:25. 285 — Brycen Davis (NW) dec. James Miller 5-0.
Prep Girls Basketball LPC defeats Marines
HAMILTON — Lakewood Park Christian defeated Hamilton 43-31 on Thursday.
Ava McGrade led the Panthers with 24 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Jade Carnahan added eight points, 12 rebounds, five steals and three assists for LPC. Grace Kamleiter had six points and five steals. Freshman Riah Johnson grabbed six rebounds.
Prep Boys Basketball Charger freshmen down CN
ALBION — West Noble’s freshman team shut out Central Noble in the fourth quarter on its way to defeating the Cougars 26-23 Thursday.
Braydon Ritchie led the Chargers with eight points while Gavin Keene scored five. Jacob Sales, Blake Jones and Lucas Kilgore had four points apiece, and Brayden Knipper made a free throw.
Kyle Knafel had 13 points for CN.
Prep Swimming Both AHS teams 4th in Wawasee Invitational, win on Thursday
SYRACUSE — Both Angola teams finished fourth in the Wawasee Invitational last Saturday.
The lone area swimmer to win an event in the meet was Hornet freshman Isaac Sanders in the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke.
Angola’s Ethan Sanders was second in both the 100 backstroke and the 200 individual medley. The Hornet boys’ best finish in all three relays was fourth.
Ella Sears took seconds for the Angola girls in the 100 backstroke and the 50 freestyle for the Angola girls. Taylor Shelburne was second in the 200 IM and third in the 500 freestyle. Frances Krebs was second in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 100 butterfly. Brooke Shelburne was third in the 100 breaststroke and the 100 freestyle.
The Hornet team of the Shelburne sisters, Sears and Krebs finished second in the 400 freestyle relay and the 200 medley relay.
Both East Noble teams were also competing at Wawasee last weekend.
The best finish from the Knight boys was a third-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay from the team of Dyllan Moses, Gianni Brown, Nate Cole and Hunter Cole.
In the 100 freestyle, Hunter Cole finished fifth and Nate Cole tied for sixth.
For the EN girls, Khloe Pankop finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke and Meagan Kabrich was sixth in the 500 freestyle. The Knights were fifth in the 200 medley relay with the quartet of Pankop, Sydney Burke, Rylee David and Amelia VanGessel.
On Thursday at the YMCA of Steuben County, both Angola teams defeated Canterbury, 105-27 in the girls’ dual and 103-19 in the boys’ dual.
Middle School Basketball DeKalb 7th grade girls top EN
DeKalb’s seventh grade girls basketball team defeated East Noble 39-16 on Thursday.
Ellington Sparkman had 17 points and six steals for the Barons.
Avalynn Schache had eight points and five rebounds for DeKalb. Tiegan Jordan had six points, and Brooke Culler and Evie Weber scored four each.
Central Noble’s 7th grade boys lose in Jr. NECC Tournament
BENTON — Central Noble’s seventh grade boys basketball team lost to Fairfield 37-16 in a quarterfinal game of the Junior Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Wednesday.
Merek Malcolm and Caleb Ray each had five points for the Cougars. Bryson Stump had four points and Zack Chenoweth scored two.
