DECATUR — DeKalb’s girls soccer team didn’t exactly hit the ground running in Monday’s showdown with Bellmont.
The 16th-ranked Squaws and striker Isabel Wilson didn’t wait around for the Barons.
Wilson scored on a breakaway two minutes into the game, and added another score on a run to goal about 10 minutes later. Bellmont had DeKalb in a hole early and went on to a 3-0 victory to claim the Northeast 8 Conference championship.
Rylie Velez headed in a corner kick for the third Squaws goal with about 15 minutes to play in the first half, in which the Barons experience a role reversal — being bottled up in their own end of the field the way they usually do to their opponents.
“We talked beforehand, and we said we have to have a fast start and we have to have energy,” DeKalb coach Logan Cochran said. “We’ve played so many games where we’ve come out flat and that can’t be an excuse.
“That’s always a mountain to climb, especially against Bellmont, which is always respected. Bellmont earned it. We wish them the best going forward.”
Wilson steppped in front of a DeKalb throw-in and headed for the goal. She muscled past a Baron defender and went to the net to score at the 37:23 mark of the half, putting Bellmont (7-6-1 overall, 6-1 NE8) up for good.
Wilson made a similar run on her second goal after she collected a ball that had been deflected several times and struck again with 25:07 on the clock. Velez’s goal came at the 15:31 mark.
The Barons (8-3-4, 5-2) showed more spark in the second half and had a couple of near misses that went off the crossbar, but couldn’t get on the board. A sharp-angle shot by Bailee Helmer rolled along the top of the crossbar but went out for a goal kick.
“We changed our formation a little. It gave us an opportunity in our attacking third,” Cochran said. “We hit the crossbar twice, the ball just skimmed off the crossbar.
“When we’ve got the ball that deep, we’ve got to have numbers in the box. Both times the ball landed inside the 6, and nobody was there to clean it up. If we get that first one, the momentum swings our way.”
