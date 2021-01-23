WATERLOO — Columbia City got a big lead with defense, and after losing it, used defense to get it back.
After seeing DeKalb rifle in threes over their zone in the third quarter, the Eagles put some intense man-to-man pressure on the Barons in the fourth, giving them only six shots and one field goal, and pulled away to a 53-36 Northeast 8 Conference victory.
The Eagles (11-7 overall, 5-1 NE8) led by the same margin, 27-10, in the first half. The Barons whittled the lead to 12 at the half and then hit four times from behind the line in the third quarter. DeKalb had one possession with the lead trimmed to five and another trailing by six.
The defensive switch made all the difference, however, as the Eagles forced four turnovers on the first six Baron possessions in the fourth quarter and ripped off 12 straight points to take a 51-31 lead.
Kyndal Sheets made assists to Madison Woodward and Brooke Lickey, and scored on a drive of her own during the surge. Delaney Cox scored DeKalb’s first points of the final stanza on two free throws with 3:05 left, and the only Baron points from the field came on a Morgann Leslie three with 2:04 to play.
“I didn’t feel we were closing out real well and moving in our zone, so we switched up to man-to-man defense, and tried to be real cognizant of getting the ball in the paint and getting high-percentage shots,” Columbia City coach Amy Shearer said.
“We started coming back in the fourth quarter, getting stops on defense and getting some easy buckets.”
Madison Woodward led the Eagles with 18 points and seven steals. Rebekah Marshall hit two threes and scored 11 while Hayley Urban put in 10.
Leslie and Lillie Cone both hit two threes for the Barons (3-17, 1-5) and shared team honors with eight points each. Sarah Brown had a game-best eight rebounds.
The Eagles were in a zone defense much of the third quarter, and DeKalb took advantage by hitting four threes, two by Cone and one each from Leslie and Cox.
The Barons had the ball down 30-25 after a Cone three, and had a chance at 34-28 after Cone connected from beyond the arc again, but Columbia City came up with stops each time.
Leslie and Cone both scored on drives just before halftime as DeKalb made a 9-0 run wrapped around the intermission.
“It was a very ugly start,” Baron coach Noah Stuckey said. “We had a lot of turnovers and didn’t handle the pressure very well. Third quarter we came back cut it down to five and put some pressure on them. Outside of that (early stretch) we played pretty well.
“We haven’t put a whole game together the way I want to. We’ve put in stretches several times this year, we had a good stretch tonight against Columbia City. It’s got to be the whole game.”
The Eagles used their press to sprint to an early 12-2 lead, but started to accumulate fouls. Sheets and Urban both picked up two personals in the first quarter.
“We were trying to do some different things on defense tonight in the first half and they were calling a pretty touchy ball game,” Shearer said. “It’s getting close to sectional and they’re going to call a tighter game.”
Columbia City won the junior varsity game 52-14 as Molly Baker scored 19 points and Eden Freeman added 10. Sienna Abbott and Evie Pepple both had three for DeKalb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.