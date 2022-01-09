WATERLOO — The rest of the new year will have to be better for the DeKalb Barons.
It couldn’t have started any worse.
New Haven used its advantages in size and quickness and started out red-hot from the field in a dizzying first quarter in which the Barons had no field goals.
Things did get better for DeKalb the rest of the way, but the Bulldogs had a safe margin throughout in a 56-47 Northeast 8 Conference triumph.
New Haven hit five threes, DeKalb made five turnovers and Bulldogs led 23-2 after one quarter. The Barons missed their first nine shots before Caden Pettis connected on a three out of the right corner at the 5:17 mark of the first half.
DeKalb outscored the Bulldogs in each of the last three quarters, but couldn’t overcome the nightmarish beginning.
“The first quarter was embarrassing,” DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said. “They hit some shots. They hit five threes so credit to them.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t do anything remotely right. We turned the ball over five times and gave them points off turnovers. We gave them four points off rebounds. We didn’t defend. Offensively, we were just in la-la land. We didn’t compete.”
Jakar Williams, a 6-5 senior, proved just as tough to handle in basketball as he was as a quarterback in football. He led the Bulldogs (4-6 overall, 1-1 NE8) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Darrion Brooks, a 6-4 junior, added 15.
Connor Penrod scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and also had seven rebounds for the Barons (3-5, 0-2). Alex Leslie had nine and Pettis finished with eight. Brantley Hickman had five assists.
After chopping the margin to 16 at halftime, the Barons drew within eight in the third on back-to-back threes by Pettis and Leslie which made it 37-29. The Bulldogs answered with five quick points, however, as Williams drilled a three and 5-foot-9 JoJo Robertson posted up and maneuvered for a basket inside.
DeKalb got within eight twice in the fourth quarter, but ran out of time.
“We played fairly hard the last three quarters, but still mentally, we come out of a timeout, we have a set drawn up and guys aren’t in the right spots. They run it wrong,” Beasley said. “We call another timeout and we’re going to trap. They don’t know. ‘I’ve got to do what now?’
“Our basketball IQ has got to improve. Accountability has to improve. They have to be more accountable to themselves and each other or they’re going to continue to be disappointed. There’s no reason they can’t process the game, be accountable to each other, and execute what we have to do.”
The high-flying Bulldogs presented an intimidating presence inside, which had the Barons backing off at times.
“We do pad work every day,” Beasley said. “Anytime anybody bigger than you is going to block your shot, you get into their body, they can’t block your shot. We’d rather do runners which we never work on, we’d rather fade away which we never work on.
“Carry over what we work on in practice to a game must get better. Attention to detail must be better.”
Beasley hopes the Barons can find the best versions of themselves.
“I think they’re selling themselves short,” he said. “They have some abilities that they don’t want to do the effort it requires to do it every time.”
New Haven won 60-46 in the junior varsity game. Caiden Hinkle had 13 points for the Barons, and Kiefer Nagel and Parker Smith both scored 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.