HUNTINGTON — If you came to see Carter Miller wrestle Saturday, hopefully you didn’t let your attention stray.
The DeKalb senior 220-pounder stormed through the Northeast 8 Conference with three consecutive pins to claim the championship in his weight class Saturday at Huntington North.
The first two were quick sticks, and Miller (17-4) finished off Ian Clifford of Columbia City at 3:08 in the championship match for his blue ribbon. For the day, he wrestled slightly more than four minutes.
“As tough as our conference is, to pin your way through the whole tournament is a pretty impressive achievement. Carter has come on at the right time,” DeKalb coach Travis Gaff said.
“I’m looking forward to sectional (at Westview next Saturday). Our sectional is pretty stout at 220, and any of three guys might have a good shot at winning it. He’s one of them. He’s doing the right things, working hard at practice, harder than he’s worked all year long.”
DeKalb took seventh as a team with 100 points in a loaded field. East Noble placed eighth at 79½.
Bellmont, with five finalists and six third-place finishers, won the team title with 201 points, with Columbia City second at 179½ and the host Vikings third with 175.
Seven of the eight teams had at least one champion.
DeKalb put two wrestlers in the finals. Junior Landon Armstrong (17-4) was pinned by New Haven senior Jon Louden at 2:58 in the finals at 285.
East Noble had two finalists, and both lost close matches.
At 120, Aidan Sprague (17-1) lost for the first time this season in an 8-7 decision to Huntington North’s Preston Teusch.
The match was tied 7-7 entering the third period, and Teusch scored an escape from the bottom in just 11 seconds. Three times, the official stopped the action for a stalemate. Tuesch was able to fend off Sprague’s desperate tries for a takedown and hang on for the win.
At 170, Columbia City’s Alton Mullinax scored a takedown just before the final buzzer to edge the Knights’ Jacob Graden (14-5) 13-11. The match was tied 6-6 entering the third and the score went back and forth all the way through.
“It wasn’t our effort. We wrestled hard, we just didn’t execute,” East Noble coach Sam Riesen said. “We came up short in some matches throughout the day, not just those final two. Those final two, we didn’t wrestle how we feel we were capable.
“It was good for both of them. They’re going to work hard. Jacob sees how close he is, and Aidan realizes we need to stay focused and keep working toward our goals.”
Gaff was concerned with a slow start by the Barons.
“We had a rough first round,” he said. “A lot of guys didn’t come out ready to wrestle at the level we need to match to have a successful day.
“This is the first tournament setting all year long (most invitationals were canceled due to COVID). It’s a big wake-up for our guys that you’ve got to bring it from the opening match. We’ve got a lot of young guys, and hopefully this woke them up a little bit as to what it’s going to take to compete at a high level next week when it matters the most.”
Nick Dove placed third at 113 for the Barons, with Mitch Snyder and Caleb Hermey finishing fourth at 170 and 195, respectively.
Riesen is also looking ahead to Goshen next week.
“We didn’t execute today like we’d hoped,” he said. “We’re trying to get everything right for sectional. (The conference meet is) a big event but we needed matches.
“We’re hoping we have a good week of practice and we can come back next Saturday and have a lot better performance. We’ve kind of been like that this year. One week we’ll look good, the next week we won’t look as good.”
East Noble got fourth-place finishes from Grant Owens at 145 and Tristen Ward at 182.
Northeast 8 Wrestling
Team Scores
1. Bellmont 201, 2. Columbia City 179 ½, 3. Huntington North 175, 4. Leo 163, 5. Norwell 153, 6. New Haven 130 ½, 7. DeKalb 100, 8. East Noble 79 ½.
Championship Matches
106 — Clark (Leo) dec. Smithley (Nwl) 7-2. 113 — Ruble (Bel) pin Ford (Leo) 1:54. 120 — P. Teusch (HN) dec. Sprague (EN) 8-7. 126 — L. Teusch (HN) dec. Walker (Nwl) 6-3. 132 — Heath (Leo) maj. dec. Litchfield (Bel) 8-0. 138 — Forrester (CC) dec. Faurote (Bel) 7-3. 145 — Chacon (NH) tech. fall Manley (Bel) 15-0, 2:50. 152 — Fletcher (HN) dec. Myers (Bel) 6-1. 160 — Sheets (CC) pin Johnson (Nwl) 4:51. 170 — Mullinax (CC) dec. Graden (EN) 13-11. 182 — Brege (Nwl) maj. dec. Saylor (NH) 11-3. 195 — Prahl (Leo) dec. Raab (HN) 3-1. 220 — C. Miller (DK) pin Clifford (CC) 3:08. 285 — Louden (NH) pin Armstrong (DK) 2:58.
Third-Place Matches
106 — Cooper (NH) dec. English (CC) 10-4. 113 — Dove (DK) pin C. Dreiband (Nwl) :55. 120 — Veatch (Leo) pin Sanderson (CC) :56. 126 — Hart (Leo) dec. Litherland (CC) 6-3. 132 — Maggard (CC) pin Lewis (Nwl) 5:34 OT. 138 — Mi. Kline (HN) pin Pennington (Leo) 1:33. 145 — Ma. Kline (HN) pin Owens (EN) 1:50. 152 — Mason (NH) dec. Reed (CC) 9-3. 160 — Freidt (Bel) pin Burcham (HN) 4:38. 170 — Mowery (Bel) dec. Snyder (DK) 9-3. 182 — Martin (Bel) pin Ward (EN) 1:36. 195 — Kukelhan (Bel) maj. dec. Maley (CC) 10-1. Bodkins (Bel) dec. Writz (Leo) 3-2. 285 — Robinson (Bel) dec. Geiger 3-1.
Fifth-Place Matches
106 — Barnum (HN) dec. Barker 5-3. 113 — Holzinger (HN) pin Thompson (EN) 1:38. 120 — Eddy (DK) dec. Nahrwold (Nwl) 6-2. 126 — Luginbill (Bel) pin Lepper (EN) 4:07. 132 — E. Miller (NH) pin B. Miller (DK) 2:56. 138 — Bowman (NH) pin Ringger (Nwl) :32. 145 — Driver (CC) dec. Crawford (Leo) 1-0. 152 — Stewart (Leo) pin McCabe (Nwl) 1:38. 160 — Kirk (NH) pin Worman (DK) 2:21. 171 — Kahn (Nwl) pin Burkley (NH) :51. 182 — Elliott (HN) dec. Rose (CC) 3-0. 195 — Q. Dreiband (Nwl) dec. Hermey (DK) 5-0. 220 — Clarke (HN) pin Luther (Nwl) 2:13. 285 — Kinsey (HN) pin Sheron (Leo) 1:48.
