BUTLER — Westview put four players in double figures on the way to a 69-52 win over Eastside at Butler Friday.
Junior Lyndon Miller and freshman Brady Yoder had 14 points each. Junior Luke Miller added 12 and senior Charlie Yoder picked up 11.
The Warriors improved to 12-3 in all games and 7-1 in Northeast Corner Conference play.
Sophomore Gabe Trevino led Eastside with 16 points. Senior Gavin Pfefferkorn scored nine and sophomore Logan Fry added eight.
The Blazers are 5-10 in all games and 1-6 in NECC play.
Westview clamped down on defense early, forcing eight Eastside turnovers and jumping out to an 11-0 lead. The Warriors got hands in the passing lanes and knocked balls away when the Blazers rebounded rare misses for easy scores.
The Warriors led 19-9 after a quarter and stretched their advantage to 30-12 on Luke Miller’s score with 4 minutes, 53 seconds left in the second. It became a 20-point advantage on Ben Byrkett’s score with 2:37 left.
Eastside got a three from Wade Miller and another Miller score after a turnover, but Byrkett scored before the half ended for a 38-21 lead.
“Westview’s an outstanding team. Coach (Rob) Yoder runs an awesome program,” Eastside coach Ryan Abbott said of his coaching counterpart. “Worlds of respect for what they do and how they do things. ... Those kids are Westview kids. This is not a recruited team. This is a team they’ve built.
“The slow start really hurt us. We charted ourselves for 11 turnovers in the first half, and that’s way too much for us,” the Blazer coach continued. “Credit to Westview; they’re awesome defensively. They really made us feel uncomfortable, and we weren’t able to settle in.”
The Blazers cut the deficit to 13 twice in the third, both coming after buckets by Owen Willard. Willard hit a three with 1:18 to go, and added score on his team’s next possession.
Westview ended the quarter on a high note, however, when Brady Yoder buried a three from the left corner.
The visitors maintained control, but Eastside made things interesting in the fourth.
Noah Johnson’s drive and score with 5:49 to play had the Blazers within 12, 57-45.
Charlie Yoder’s rebound basket and assists on two Eastside turnovers — one to Drew Litwiller and one to Brady Yoder for a three — put Westview up by 18 in short order.
Westview visits Gary Roosevelt tonight. Eastside is off until Monday when it travels to Edgerton, Ohio.
Eastside JV 44, Westview 36
Westview led 9-8 after a quarter, but Eastside turned that around to a 23-13 halftime lead and maintained the advantage the rest of the way.
Santino Brewer scored 16 points to lead all scorers and Caeden Moughler added nine points. Braden Eash scored 14 points to lead Westview. Brandon Lehman added eight points.
