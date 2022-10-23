GARRETT — Garrett’s football team rolled to a 38-14 win over Bellmont in an opening round game in Class 3A Sectional 27 play Friday.
Senior running back Robert Koskie was unstoppable, carrying 30 times for 301 yards and four touchdowns. He had touchdown runs of 3, 51, 1 and 8 yards in the contest.
It was a special teams play, however, that put the Railroaders on the board first. Freshman Aiden Hunt returned a blocked Bellmont punt 11 yards for the first score of the game, with 7 minutes, 3 seconds left in the opening quarter. The extra-point kick failed, but Garrett was in the lead.
With just 54 seconds left in the first, Koskie got his first score, a 3-yard run. He added the conversion run to make it 14-0 Railroaders.
Bellmont got on the board early in the second. Sophomore Ethan Miller hauled in a pass from senior quarterback Aidan Ford on a scoring play that covered 45 yards. Jose Mejia’s kick cut the Railroader lead in half, 14-7, with 10:58 left to play in the half.
That was just the start of an explosive second quarter in which each team found the end zone twice.
On Garrett’s next possession, Koskie broke loose for a 51-yard romp. Calder Hefty’s conversion run made it 22-7 with 8:35 to play.
Ford answered with a one-yard run on Bellmont’s next possession, and Mejia’s kick made it 22-14 with 4:50 to play.
Garrett found the end zone once more before the half ended, with Koskie scoring from a yard out. Hefty completed a conversion pass to Parker Skelly, giving the Railroaders a 30-14 lead at the break.
Following a scoreless third quarter, Koskie took it in from eight yards out with 10:24 left in the game. On the conversion, Hefty connected with Cody Bickley to make it 38-14.
For the game, Hefty completed 7-of-9 passes for 170 yards. Skelly caught two passes for 58 yards. Levi Chaney caught two for 48 yards. Jackson Ice caught one for 43 yards and Bickley snagged two for 21 yards.
While Bellmont ran more plays (55-50), Garrett had a huge advantage in total yards (491 to 292), with 321 coming on the ground.
Ford completed 5-of-12 passes for 123 yards for the Braves. Job Hoffman caught three passes for 65 yards. Ethan Miller caught two for 58 yards. Aiden Miller carried 23 times for 92 yards.
The Railroaders, now 3-7 in all games, will travel to Yorktown Friday in a second-round match up. The Tigers (7-3) were 10-7 winners over Delta in their first-round sectional opener.
