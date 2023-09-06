A local rivalry game and some intriguing Northeast Corner Conference divisional openers make up much of the local football schedule for Week 4 tonight.
DeKalb has shown some growth this season, and some fight after an ugly first half last week at New Haven. The Barons will see how they measure up to another strong Northeast 8 Conference rival when they host East Noble on homecoming.
There’s a lot of even matchups at various levels to open NECC division play tonight.
Here’s a look at tonight’s games.
Angola at West Noble
Records: Angola 0-3, West Noble 3-0
Media: WLKI radio (100.3 FM, Angola), Hometown Media on Facebook.
Last week: Hornets lost 30-24 at home to John Glenn. Chargers won 41-17 at Eastside.
Last meeting: Hornets won 26-7 at home on Sept. 9, 2022.
Being the team from the biggest school in the Northeast Corner Conference, Angola is not getting much sympathy for being 0-3. West Noble is not likely to send a message of comfort to the Hornets due to how they have owned the Chargers over the years.
That has been happening for a long time. Let’s just go back to the 2001 season to make the point. Angola has won 19 of 22 meetings on the gridiron since 2001.
The last time the Hornets were 0-3 was 2019, when West Noble pushed that record to 0-4 with a 41-27 win over Angola in Ligonier to end an unforgiving opening stretch for the Hornets after losing a lot of really good players from their 12-1 teams that won Class 4A sectional championships. That stretch included a Leo team that has been a challenge since putting the Lions on the schedule in 2011 and perennial Michigan state power Orchard Lake St. Mary’s.
Also in 2019, it can be argued that it was West Noble’s best football team ever. This Charger team in 2023 is going to put itself in that conversation. Both of those teams have Pruitts leading the way. It was two-way standout Brandon leading the way at running back at linebacker. This season, it’s Seth, and coach Monte Mawhorter has only kept the junior playing one way so far. Pruitt has ran the ball 76 times for 504 yards and seven touchdowns.
A young Angola defense will have another big challenge this week. The thing that might get lost in how productive the run-oriented Chargers have been is how super accurate senior quarterback Drew Yates has been. Along with running for 289 yards and four touchdowns, Yates has completed 85% of his passes (29-34). He has thrown for 325 yards and five touchdowns while throwing two interceptions.
Angola has the ability to gash and push the line of scrimmage forward with quarterback Hawkins Hasselman and running back Gavin Willis leading its running game. The Hornets can stick around for awhile if they sustain drives and limit mistakes.
Garrett at Lakeland
Records: Garrett 1-2, Lakeland 3-0
Last week: Railroaders won 27-0 at home over Churubusco. Lakers won 69-14 at Prairie Heights.
Last meeting: Lakers won 20-16 in Garrett on Sept. 9, 2022.
Lakeland is shaping up as one of the best teams in the NECC Large School Division. The Lakers are out to a 3-0 start, along with West Noble. Lakeland is averaging an explosive 54.3 points per game through the first three weeks of the season while giving up 27 points per game.
Lakeland is led by sophomore quarterback Brayden Holbrook, who in his second year as a varsity starter. He has completed 33-of-50 passes for 602 yards and six touchdowns with just two interceptions. He is being complemented by a real good running game, led by classmate Sean Conley.
Garrett, meanwhile, is riding high after a dominating win over Churubusco last week. Junior signal caller Calder Hefty is having a good season, going 26-of-48 passing for 322 yards and four touchdowns.
The Railroaders have a 15-11 edge in the series between the two schools dating back to 1988.
East Noble at DeKalb
Records: East Noble 2-1 (1-0 Northeast 8 Conference), DeKalb 2-1 (0-1 NE8)
Media: WAWK radio (95.5 FM, Kendallville; 94.3 FM, Auburn)
Last week: Knights won 51-0 at home over Huntington North. Barons lost 48-28 at New Haven.
Last meeting: Knights won 56-33 in Kendallville on Sept. 9, 2022.
This early season matchup of NE8 rivals looks to be one of the more evenly matched area games of Week 4.
DeKalb senior quarterback Aaden Lytle has thrown for 414 yards and five touchdowns. Junior running back Caiden Hinkle has rushed for 357 yards and five TDs.
The Knights, meanwhile, have been getting balanced offense, paced by senior quarterback Zander Brazel and senior running back Tyson Reinbold. East Noble is averaging 120 passing yards per game and 149.3 rushing yards per contest.
East Noble has a 27-13 lead in the overall series between the two teams the past 35 years.
Prairie Heights at Central Noble
Records: Prairie Heights 0-3, Central Noble 0-3
Media: WTHD radio (105.5 FM, LaGrange), CN Sports Network on YouTube
Last week: Panthers lost 69-14 at home to Lakeland, Cougars lost 35-6 at Fairfield
Last meeting: Cougars won 20-0 in Brushy Prairie on Sept. 9, 2022.
Central Noble likes its skilled players. But they need space and solid play up front in order to make plays. The Cougars have been inconsistent there. They ran for 186 yards against Woodlan in Week 2, but ran for minus-22 yards combined against West Noble and Fairfield. They have averaged 2.5 yards per carry this season.
But opportunity potentially awaits against a young Prairie Heights team that has struggled to stop anybody and consistently move the ball. The Panthers only average 140 yards per game of total offense and average 2.2 yards per carry rushing.
Heights has to get some good things to happen early and sustain it some to put the Cougars back on their heels.
Eastside at Churubusco
Records: Eastside 1-2, Churubusco 0-3
Last week: Blazers lost at home to West Noble 41-17, Eagles lost 27-0 at Garrett.
Last meeting: Blazers won 28-6 in Butler on Sept. 9, 2022.
This NECC Small School Division matchup features two teams looking for a spark. The Blazers have lost two straight after their season-opening 30-20 win over Woodlan, while Churubusco is still dealing with growing pains as new skill players try to find their way. The Eagles were shut out at Garrett last week after putting up 39 points against Lakeland in Week 2.
The overall series between these two area Class 2A schools has been as evenly matched as it can get over the past 35 years. It’s currently knotted at 19.
Indianapolis Park Tudor at Fremont
Records: Park Tudor 3-0, Fremont 1-2
Media: Fremont Eagles Network at ihsaatv.org (pay-per-view)
Last week: Panthers won at Indianapolis Shortridge 44-38, Eagles lost at North Central (Ohio) 30-3
Last meeting: First meeting between the two programs.
The Eagles brought in a strong team early last week to replace Erie Mason (Mich.), who is not playing Fremont due to a scheduling conflict. The uncertain availability of senior quarterback Brody Foulk after suffering a leg injury against North Central last week does not help matters.
Park Tudor is still explosive after winning nine games and a Class 1A sectional title last year.
Senior dual threat quarterback Darrell Gordon Jr. has completed 63% of his passes (29-46) for 558 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions. He also ran for 494 yards at 15 yards per carry and 11 touchdowns.
Four Panthers already have over 100 receiving yards, led by sophomore Landon Guerra (8 receptions, 125 yards, 1 TD) and senior Hayden Souza (8 receptions, 123 yards, 1 TD).
Senior linebacker William Harris (45 tackles, including 27 assists, and 1 interception) and senior defensive tackle Nolan Whitehead (25 total tackles, including 16 assists and 5 sacks) lead the Park Tudor defense.
