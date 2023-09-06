A local rivalry game and some intriguing Northeast Corner Conference divisional openers make up much of the local football schedule for Week 4 tonight.

DeKalb has shown some growth this season, and some fight after an ugly first half last week at New Haven. The Barons will see how they measure up to another strong Northeast 8 Conference rival when they host East Noble on homecoming.

