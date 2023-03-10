AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian’s young girls tennis program has taken a big step.
Panther senior Lauren Korte has committed to play for the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne. The Cougars compete in the NAIA and the Crossroads League.
“It’s been exciting to see the tennis program from the beginning, and now come to fruition with a tennis player that’s going to play at the next level. It’s good for the program going forward,” Lisa Korte, the Lakewood Park coach and Lauren’s mother said.
“She’s been helping the other girls with technical things and mentoring the younger girls. That’s a huge factor.”
Lauren Korte is Lakewood Park’s all-time leader in wins with 21. She said she’ll study business marketing.
Playing tennis at the collegiate level comes as somewhat of a surprise to her.
“I didn’t think I was going to play tennis or any sport, but I’m really glad for the opportunity,” Lauren Korte said. “It’s kind of crazy to think about.
“I’m really excited to be with the team. I got to practice with them and they seemed really nice. I think I’m going to bring a lot of energy and hopefully help them win more matches.”
Coach Kristen Harrow saw her as a good fit for the Cougar program.
“She has a very nice game and it’s well-suited,” Harrow said. “She has a good balance between being a student and athletics.”
