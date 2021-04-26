BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights’ softball team handed West Noble its first loss of the season Monday with a 7-4 victory in a first-round game of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament.
“We played as a team,” Panthers coach Rocky DeLancey said. “Kiana (Allshouse) kept batters off-balance, and there was a lot of weak contact. We did not get a lot of hits, but they were timely hits and they added up to a lot.”
Allshouse had 15 strikeouts in a complete game win for the Panthers (7-5). Kalli Aaron drove in four runs.
Prairie Heights will host Hamilton in a second-round game today at 5:30 p.m. The Marines won by forfeit over Lakeland. The Lakers have COVID-19 issues.
The Chargers (8-1-1) will play in a consolation game on Thursday.
Central Noble 10, Garrett 0, 5 innings
In Albion, Jenica Berkes and Libby Goldey combined on a two-hit shutout for the Cougars (7-1). Goldey went the final three innings to get the win, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out five.
Emma Marker was 3-for-3 with five runs batted in for Central Noble. Berkes had two hits and two RBIs, and Bridgette Gray scored three runs.
Westview 1, Churubusco 0, 8 innings
In a second-round game in Emma, Hailee Caldwell beat the throw to the plate on a fielders’ choice grounder with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning to score the lone run of the game for the Warriors.
Alexys Antal pitched a one-hit shutout for Westview with 20 strikeouts.
Kailyn Marks allowed five hits and struck out 13 for the Eagles. Katy Krider had the lone Churubusco hit.
The Warriors will travel to Central Noble or Fairfield on Thursday to play a semifinal game.
BASEBALL
Prairie Heights 6, West Noble 2
In Brushy Prairie, Seth Troyer pitched six-plus innings and struck out nine to get the win, and was 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk and two runs scored to lead the Panthers. He allowed two earned runs and four hits and only walked one.
Hunter Allen, Cam Hall and Chase Bachelor each had two hits, a run scored and run batted in for Prairie Heights (4-4). Hall also struck out the side in the seventh inning.
Noah Fulford singled and scored a run for the Chargers (0-10). Randy Villanueva started and took the pitching loss.
The Panthers host Lakeland for a second-round game today at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.