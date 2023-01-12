INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Athletic Association Executive Committee voted 11-6 in favor of changing the cross country state tournament series from four weeks to to three weeks at its first meeting of the year on Thursday morning.
Since 2014, the cross country tournaments had run on four consecutive Saturdays with sectionals, regionals, semi-states and state finals.
The new format will not have semi-state meets. It will have 25 sectionals and five regionals feeding into the IHSAA State Finals. The top five teams and top 15 individuals not on qualifying teams will advance from each round to the next.
Host sites and sectional assignments will be announced this summer.
“Today was a culmination of several years of discussion around issues within the cross country tournaments,” IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig said in an IHSAA statement released on Thursday. “The three-week tournament will provide more balance at the sectional level, resulting in a more competitive state tournament. The new format will advance 42 additional runners in each race at the state finals. We greatly appreciate the partnership with the state coaches association in developing this new format.”
The cross country state tournament series will begin one week later than previously scheduled. So this coming fall, sectionals will run on Oct. 14, regionals will be held on Oct. 21, and the IHSAA State Finals will take place as previously scheduled on Oct. 28.
The shortening of the state tournament series was formally presented last month by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches. Its two other proposals were unanimously approved by the IHSAA Executive Committee on Thursday. One was awarding medals to the top 25 finishers in both state cross country meets and the other proposal was creating a common track entry platform that all meets must use throughout the season.
Also noteworthy, the boys and girls track and field regional meets this coming spring for area schools will be held at Carroll High, north of Fort Wayne. The regional meets in recent years have been in Marion, mostly at Indiana Wesleyan University.
