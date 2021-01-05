Prep Wrestling
Knights top Goshen
PLYMOUTH — East Noble was 1-1 in a three-way meet at Plymouth on Saturday. The Knights defeated Goshen 42-36, but lost to Plymouth 50-30.
Aidan Sprague (120 pounds) and Jacob Graden (170) won both of their matches on the day with pins for the Knights.
East Noble 42, Goshen 36
106 — Keegan Malott (EN) pinned Cole Hinkel, 3:03. 113 — Blake Byerly (EN) pinned Juan Collazo, 3:25. 120 — Aidan Sprague (EN) pinned Nolan Castaneda, 2:44. 126 — Nick Olson (G) pinned Tyler Bock, 1:21. 132 — Jalen Belhumeur (EN) pinned Sabastian Sidorowicz, 1:59. 138 — Zander Moles (G) pinned Cody Biddle, 1:57. 145 — Grant Owens (EN) dec. Rayhan Romo 11-4. 152 — Eddy Flores (G) def. Garner Owens, injury default. 160 — Walker Leamon (EN) pinned Fabian Lopez, 2:25. 170 — Jacob Graden (EN) pinned Mitch Daniels, 3:14. 182 — Tristen Ward (EN) dec. Marcus Castaneda 10-4. 195 — Braxton Burns (G) pinned Jordan Rusmisel, :33. 220 — Jonathan Flores (G) pinned Zack Leighty, 2:18. 285 — Axel Olvera Zamora (G) pinned Keean Hess, 1:56.
Plymouth 50, East Noble 30
106 — Keegan Malott (EN) won by forfeit. 113 — Blake Byerly (EN) won by forfeit. 120 — Aidan Sprague (EN) pinned Wesley Smith, 3:20. 126 — Dominic Smith (P) pinned Tyler Bock, 1:40. 132 — Nate Derifield (P) pinned Jalen Belhumeur, 3:21. 138 — Caydn Smith (P) major dec. Cody Biddle 14-5. 145 — Tyler Richey (P) pinned Adolfo Herrera, 2:52. 152 — Mason Keller (P) won by forfeit. 160 — Bradey Pittman (P) pinned Walker Leamon, 1:35. 170 — Jacob Graden (EN) pinned Sal Rhoads, 1:41. 182 — Matthew McCrum (P) pinned Tristen Ward, 3:34. 195 — Sam Driver (P) pinned Tyrin Parks, 1:11. 220 — Anthony Popi (P) major dec. Zack Leighty 11-3. 285 — Keean Hess (EN) won by forfeit.
Girls Basketball
Cougars down Bremen
ALBION — Central Noble shut down Bremen in the fourth quarter Saturday night to defeat the Lions 54-39.
Bremen (5-6) trailed 11-5 after one quarter, then pecked away over the middle two quarters to draw even at 35 after three quarters. CN outscored the Lions 19-4 in the final period.
Meghan Kiebel led the Cougars (9-2) with 19 points. Central Noble also had 14 points from Bridgette Gray, eight each from Madi Vice and Casey Hunter and five points from Lydia Andrews.
Bremen won the junior varsity contest over CN 29-25. Ella Zolman had 12 points and Ali Kimmel scored six for the Cougars.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has listed its top scores for the week of Dec. 28.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week honors went to Don Pierson for men (124 pins over average), Marsha Armstrong for women (114) and Dannielle Wilson (166).
MEN: Moose — Travis Grigsby 289, 755 series. Booster — Jason Flaugh 280, 817 series, Travis Grigsby 279, 727 series, Kris Levy 268, Matt Patrick 264, 728 series, Matt Englehart 258, Mike Hasselman 255, Kris Purdy 713 series. Northeast Indiana Classic — Jordan Howard 266, Jason Flaugh 265, Destin Kuhn 259, 703 series. Masters & Slaves — Kris Levy 277, 711 series, Tim Klinker 267, 702 series, Logan Sparkman 265, Mike Plummer 255.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachael Gardner 244, 584 series, Jennifer Moring 205, 554 series. Booster — Heather Newman 239, 611 series. Masters & Slaves — Heather Newman 246, 651 series, Jennifer Moring 236, 598 series, Megan Books 201. Adult-Youth — Megan Books 266, 618 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Kyle Toyias 268, 728 series, Skyler Plummer 257, 656 series, Xander Webb 237, Danielle Wilson 205, 562 series, Elizabeth Jones 205, 501 series, Hope Moring 204, 519 series. Adult-Youth — Jacob Oschmann 234, 622 series, Eddie Gowgiel 225, 604.
