WATERLOO — DeKalb won a game it was supposed to win and earned a shot at the biggest game of them all.
The Barons took care of North Side 13-0 in the Class 4A softball sectional semifinals Tuesday night in a game stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
They'll host the championship game Thursday at 6 p.m. against Carroll, which took out Northrop 5-0 in Tuesday's first game.
"These games are always tough because you run the risk of overlooking a team and looking ahead to the championship," DeKalb coach Jody Betley said. "The girls did a great job tonight. They focused on the task at hand.
"We've been hitting and scoring a lot lately. We're happy with that."
Amara Anglin threw a five-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks. The only two baserunners for the Legends were hit by pitches.
"I'm happy for her," Betley said. "She's worked hard all year and worked hard in the offseason. It's nice to see her get a no-hitter."
DeKalb wasted no time, jumping on the Legends with five runs in the first, and then adding four in each of the next two frames.
Serena Wineland and Mackenzie Zent had RBI doubles in the first inning. DeKalb scored all of its runs without a hit in the second. Lillie Cserep and Wineland had sacrifice flies.
DeKalb loaded the bases with no outs in the third and Katie Waters delivered a bases-loaded double.
DeKalb (10-19) will now face defending sectional champion Carroll (13-13) in Thursday's title matchup. The Barons last played in the sectional final in 2016, and last won the sectional in 2015. Monday's win over Snider was their first postseason win since 2018.
The Chargers edged the Barons 2-0 in the sectional semifinals last year.
"They're the defending sectional champions. We're going to have to bring our A game," Betley said. "We're going to have to play good defense, hit the ball, be smart on the basepaths. It's going to have to be an all-around effort.
"This group can do it. They're playing good ball right now. We'll see."
