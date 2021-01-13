Prep Gymnastics
East Noble schedule adjustments
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Warsaw 87.05-82.95 Tuesday.
Changes have been announced to the Knights' schedule over the next two weeks.
The meets against Huntington North Thursday, Jan. 21 and at Angola Monday, Jan. 25 have been postponed.
The Knights will not compete in the invites at Elkhart Saturday and at Plymouth Saturday, Jan. 23.
Prep Girls Basketball
Panthers fall to Bruins
AUBURN — Lakewood Park lost 61-56 to Northrop Tuesday night.
Chloe Jolloff led the Panthers with 26 points, and Frannie Talarico added 12.
Middle School Basketball
CN boys sweep Prairie Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Central Noble boys middle school teams picked up a pair of wins at Prairie Heights Tuesday.
In the seventh grade win, the Cougars won 33-28. Simeon Gard led Central Noble with 13 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Knafel finished seven points and six boards.
Nick Freeman added five points, Keegan Knight and Trey Shisler each had three and Hunter Halsey finished with two.
In the eighth grade contest, Central Noble beat Heights 35-22.
The Cougars were led in scoring by Redick Zolman and Carter Wilkinson with 14 points apiece. Brody Morgan dropped in five and Ryne Keirn added two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.