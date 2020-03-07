Prep Bowling Angola’s Howard Second Team All-State
Indiana High School Bowling released its end of the season awards last week.
Angola senior Jaden Howard was selected Second Team All-State for the girls. DeKalb junior Skyler Plummer was picked as an All-State honorable mention on the boys’ side.
Howard and Garrett sophomore Madison Flaugh made the All-Northeast Region team on the girls’ side. Plummer and Eastside junior Austin Wilson were selected to the All-Northeast Region team on the boys’ side.
Eastside’s Ziayra Hulbert made the IHSB’s Academic All-State Team. Criteria for making this team are that the bowlers are seniors who have competed in at least one varsity game, have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale or its equivalent, and a minimum SAT test scored of 1,000 or a minimum ACT score of 23.
College Hockey Trine’s Young, Jenion honored by NCHA
DULUTH, Minn. — Trine University senior goaltender Brett Young was picked to the All-Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Team last week. Thunder defensemen Brad Jenion was picked to conference’s All-Freshman Team.
Young was second in the NCHA in saves with 735. He was fifth in the conference in both goals against average (2.46) and save percentage (.919). The Livonia, Michigan, resident started nearly every game for the Thunder over the last three seasons.
Jenion, from Macclesfield, Great Britain, started all but one game for Trine this season. Along with being a major defensive presence, he also scored seven goals.
College Baseball Thunder go undefeated on Florida spring trip
Trine University won all eight games on its annual spring trip to central Florida. It beat Milwaukee School of Engineering 7-5 on Thursday, then swept a doubleheader from Grove City, Pennsylvania, on Friday, 5-4 in eight innings and 8-1.
On Friday, the Thunder (9-2) came back from a 4-0 deficit after five and a half innings to take game one.
Trine tied the game at 4 after two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the seventh inning. Joe Fiorucci doubled, then scored on Brenden Warner’s single.
The Thunder walked off in the eighth after their first two hitters were retired. Chase Hall was hit by a pitch, then scored on Shayne Devine’s triple.
Kyle Robinson pitched three shutout innings in relief to get the victory for Trine. He allowed three hits and no walks and struck out four. Jake Conley had a two-run triple and scored in the sixth inning.
In game two, the Thunder scored seven runs in the first two innings and Bryce Bloode had a solid pitching start, allowing one earned run and four hits in five innings. He walked none and struck out three.
Nick Ricci had a two-run single in the first inning and a solo homer in the fifth for Trine. A.J. Mitchell and Matt Weis each scored twice.
On Thursday, all the scoring was done in the first five innings as the Thunder outhit MSOE 12-10. The Trine bullpen slowed down MSOE to complete the victory.
Austin Nuessgen was the winning pitcher for the Thunder. Then Tony Bottone pitched two scoreless innings before Caleb Deiter pitched a scoreless ninth for the save.
Fiorucci had two hits and two RBI for Trine. Mitchell, Devine and Adam Stefanelli also had two hits apiece. Hall scored two runs.
The Thunder are scheduled to return to action in a doubleheader at Oberlin, Ohio, on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.
College Softball Trine Thunder 1-1 in Thursday games
CLERMONT, Fla. — Trine split 1-run games on Thursday, losing to York, Pennsylvania, 3-2, and defeating the Milwaukee School of Engineering 5-4.
Against MSOE, the Thunder scored a run in the second inning, four runs in the third and hung on to win.
Hannah Kampmann scattered 12 hits and allowed three earned runs in a complete game pitching victory for Trine.
Taylor Murdock had two hits, stole a base and scored a run for the Thunder. Michaela Hartline and Amanda Prather both doubled, scored a run and drove in a run.
York scored all of its runs in the opening inning of Trine freshman Anna Koeppl. The Thunder attempted to rally in the top of the seventh with their two runs, but fell short.
Hartline and Prather had run-scoring singles. Koeppl went the distance and took the loss, allowing three earned runs, five hits and four walks while striking out five.
Trine finished its spring trip at 7-3. Its first games up north are scheduled for Saturday at DePauw against the Tigers and Muskingum, Ohio. The Thunder will play Muskingum first in Greencastle at 2 p.m.
College Volleyball Trine men defeat Mount St. Vincent
NEW YORK — Trine University’s men’s volleyball team completed its spring trip to New York City with a sweep of Mount St. Vincent Friday night in the Bronx. The scores were 25-12, 25-22, 25-17.
Eric Santiago-Garcia had 13 kills, four digs and three aces for the Thunder (4-12), who were playing their third match in as many days. Hunter Monday had 27 assists, five kills and two aces. Chris Dargan added seven kills.
On Thursday, Trine lost to Baruch 25-14, 25-19, 25-21. Kyle Dixon and Parker Beale each had seven kills for the Thunder. Monday had 15 assists, and Santiago-Garcia had 10 digs.
Trine will host Olivet in a Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League match Friday at 7 p.m. at Hershey Hall.
College Tennis Trine women take spring trip finale
ORLANDO, Fla. — Trine University’s women’s tennis team ended its spring trip play with an 8-1 victory to Concordia Moorhead, Minnesota, Thursday. The Thunder men lost to Moorhead 5-4.
Trine women 8,
Concordia Moorhead 1
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (TU) def. Raquel Egge 6-0, 6-2. 2. Camille Lozier (TU) def. Jenna Forknell 6-4, 7-5. 3. Eva Morales (TU) def. Izzi Nankivel 6-1, 3-6, 10-8. 4. Kyra Braun (TU) def. Carolyn Voss 6-3, 6-2. 5. Ellie Cole (TU) def. Taylor Partington 6-1, 6-1. 6. Trista Savage (TU) def. Brianna Bell 7-5, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-E. Cole (TU) def. Egge-Nankivel 8-2. 2. Forknell-Voss (CM) def. Morales-Andrea Jordan 8-3. 3. Savage-Katie Simon (TU) def. Partington-Abby Westrum 8-1.
Concordia Moorhead 5,
Trine men 4
Singles: 1. Erik Porter (CM) def. Aaron Streit 6-4, 6-2. 2. Jared Saue (CM) def. Sid Peterson 7-6 (7-0), 6-0. 3. Carter Steffes (CM) def. Jacob Weiss 6-0, 6-4. 4. Isaac Everitt (TU) def. Cole Gillespie 6-2, 6-4. 5. Drew Dixon (TU) def. Eli Simonson 6-4, 6-1. 6. Jordan Baker (TU) def. Jake Peters 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Saue-David Youngs (CM) def. Peterson-D. Dixon 8-1. 2. Porter-Steffes (CM) def. Streit-Weiss 8-6. 3. Jaxon Davis-Evan Trusty (TU) def. Gillespie-Simonson 8-5.
College Lacrosse Trine women drop 2 in Southeast Michigan
Trine University’s women’s lacrosse team lost at Concordia, Michigan, 15-5 in Ann Arbor Saturday afternoon and fell 21-15 to Cleary, Michigan, on Friday inside the Legacy Center in Brighton, Michigan.
On Saturday, the Cardinals (4-1) led 8-1 at the half. Lilly Duesk scored two goals for the Thunder (0-5), and Emily Morthorst made 18 saves in goal.
