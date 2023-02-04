WATERLOO — If the Leo Lions needed a lesson in the importance of free throws, they got it at DeKalb Thursday night.
Jackson McGee hit both ends of a one-and-one with 4.4 seconds to go to put the Lions up three.
That forced DeKalb to try for a three-pointer in the final ticks of the clock, but the Lions covered up the three-point line and a desperate fade-way attempt by Alex Leslie was off the mark.
The ball then was accidentally tipped in by Leo’s Trey Hiteshew before the buzzer. The Barons got the two points, but suffered their second one-point Northeast 8 Conference defeat in a row, 44-43.
“You’re very limited in what you can do because they’re going to guard the three-point line. It’s tough,” DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said.
McGee led the Lions (8-9 overall, 3-3 NE8) with 16 points and Hiteshew had 13. Braiden Boyd and Caden Pettis had 12 apiece to lead DeKalb (3-13, 1-5).
DeKalb had another opportunity before that after Leo ran more than a minute off the clock with a one-point lead. Donnie Wiley hustled to deflect a lob pass off a Leo player and out of bounds, giving the Barons a chance with 49.7 seconds left.
Pettis penetrated into the lane and tried to scoop in a go-ahead basket, but had it blocked.
“We didn’t execute that perfectly,” Beasley said. “We wanted a shot somewhere else and we didn’t have it.”
Beasley found some positives in the DeKalb performance.
“Our timeouts were efficient. We were able to execute out of it,” he said.
“Leo got hot and hit a lot of threes in the first half. We were able to weather the storm. We kept competing.”
DeKalb led 13-11 late in the first quarter when the Lions went on a 16-3 run over a six-minute span.
Hiteshew, McGee and Jevon Walker all hit threes during the stretch, and McGee converted a three-point play on a third-chance offensive rebound.
“A couple of the and-ones we were behind the play and tried to foul the guy to prevent the layup,” Beasley said.
“Offensive rebounds hurt us. They were big and strong. We had two or three easy layups we could have hit that would have made a difference. You’re not going to be perfect.”
DeKalb halted the run with threes by Boyd and Wiley, slicing the margin to a manageable 27-22 at the break.
The Barons then held the Lions without a field goal for nearly seven minutes to start the third quarter. DeKalb held the lead at 30-28 before two buckets by Walker had the Lions in front 32-30 at the last stop.
Leo spread the lead to 40-33 on Hiteshew’s three with 5:06 left, but the Barons scrapped their way back, and moved to within 42-41 on a steal and layup by Boyd.
“I liked our effort,” Beasley said. “We just have to keep doing that and go at it again next Friday (at Bellmont). We’re playing better.”
Leo took the junior varsity game 35-34. Brady Culler led the Barons with 11 points, Caiden Hinkle scored 10 and Will Weber had nine.
DeKalb’s freshmen won 42-31 over the Lions. Connor Schmidt scored a game-high 22 for the Barons, with David Burton and Caden Rice both adding eight.
