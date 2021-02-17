Nine area wrestlers will take the mat Friday in the IHSAA State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Three state qualifiers are returning for the second or third time, which is the case for East Noble junior Aidan Sprague. There are plenty of favorable matchups for our area wrestlers and some that are going to be a challenge.
Keegan Malott, East Noble
Weight class: 106 pounds
Record: 20-4
First-round opponent: Evan Dickey, Indianapolis Cathedral, 26-2
Malott makes his return to Indianapolis for the second time in his career. He qualified at the same weight in 2020 but was pinned in the first round against Roncalli’s Bryce Lowry.
The East Noble junior’s first-round opponent is also a returning state qualifier at 106. Dickey is ranked No. 2 in the state, according to the rankings on IndianaMat and was the 106 champion at the New Castle Semi-state. Malott is No. 16 in the state and looking to find a spot on the podium after last year’s early exit.
Hayden Brady, Garrett
Weight class: 113
Record: 27-3
First-round opponent: Anthony Bahl, Crown Point, 24-3
Brady was Garrett’s first-ever freshman state qualifier last year, and was defeated Friday night in the first round. His motivation for this year’s state finals started then.
“That one burned for a while,” coach Nick Kraus said. “He’s been looking forward to this for a year.
“This year I’m looking forward to placing, and hopefully placing at the top of the podium,” said Brady, who moved up a weight class to 113 this year.
“I definitely have improved a lot since last year. Wrestling on my feet has gotten a lot better this year. I’m not so reliant on mat wrestling.”
Brady met Bahl in the Indiana Hoosier Preseason Open and lost in a close match.
“We’re worried about ourselves first, things that we need to fix,” Kraus said. “We watched film (with both qualifiers) on who we’re going to wrestle. We watched film on some of their tendencies.
“We might change a couple little things, but nothing crazy. If you get too worried about what your opponent is doing you can forget what you’re doing. But it’s good to be aware.”
Having experienced the state meet once should be a help to Brady.
“Hopefully nerves won’t be the same as last year,” he said. “I’ll feel better on the mat and more at home.”
Aidan Sprague, East Noble
Weight class: 120
Record: 29-1
First-round opponent: Travis Haug, Forest Park, 22-6
Sprague, like all of the wrestlers headed to Indianapolis, is striving to be on top of the podium. The junior Knight has qualified for the state finals in his third different weight class. At 113 pounds last year, Sprague placed sixth, but he wants more.
Ranked No. 6 in the state in his weight class, Sprague faces an unranked senior from Forest Park, who finished fourth at the Evansville Semi-state and is making his first trip to the state finals.
If experience gets Sprague through to Saturday, the road gets tougher with Crown Point’s Logan Frazier and Sullivan’s Lane Gilbert, who are ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, potentially waiting. Gilbert beat Sprague last year in the quarterfinals of the 113-pound bracket, and Frazier finished in third, beating Gilbert in a 3-1 sudden victory.
Sam Levitz, Prairie Heights
Weight class: 145
Record: 25-5
First-round opponent: Ethan Kaiser, Chesterton, 27-4
Levitz is carrying the legacy of his family name to a place they’re all too familiar with. Isiah Levitz finished fourth place at 160 pounds last year, Jed Levitz qualified in 2016 and 2017 and Doug made the trip to Indy in 2015.
Sam faces Kaiser, who was a state qualifier last year at 138 pounds and won the semi-state title at the East Chicago Semi-state last Saturday. Kaiser comes into this weekend ranked No. 10, and Levitz is ranked No. 23.
Chase Leech, Garrett
Weight class: 152
Record: 20-10
First-round opponent: James Conway, Floyd Central, 27-0
Wrestling became a passion for Leech after he went to see his brother, Austin Leech, at state two years ago. Garrett’s first-ever finalist, Clayton Fielden, made his first of two appearances in the championship match.
“I watched my brother Friday night, and the atmosphere was really cool,” Chase Leech said. “I ended up staying the next day and watched everything. The finals are different than anything else, just the two people under the lights. You see it once and it motivates you a lot.”
Leech was quarantined at the start of his first high school season and started slowly, but soon made an impression.
“Once we started rolling through the season and he started beating some good kids, we were thinking, ‘We could have a freshman state qualifier at 152,’” Kraus said.
“He’s a kid that can score from all three positions. Hopefully this is a stepping stone for the next couple of years.”
Making state at a weight that has more physically mature, stronger wrestlers is special, Kraus believes.
“To have a freshman who can compete with them, that says a lot. He’s only going to get better from here on out.”
Conway, at state for the third time and sixth at 138 a year ago, will provide a stern test.
“We’re expecting (Leech) to compete,” Kraus said. “He’s not going to go out there and say ‘You’re undefeated and a returning placer, I should just lose.’ He’s going out to try to win and give his best effort.”
Jacob Graden, East Noble
Weight class: 170
Record: 23-8
First-round opponent: Ulrick Urasky, Indianapolis Cathedral, 24-3
The East Noble makes his first appearance at the state finals, but so does his first-round competition from Cathedral. Graden comes in as an unranked grappler while Urasky is ranked at the No. 9 spot.
Graden placed second at last Saturday’s New Haven Semi-state, and Urasky finished third at New Castle. The victor of the matchup on Friday has a good chance of facing Penn’s Pate Eastin in the quarterfinals. Eastin, a senior, is 30-0, finished in third place at 160 pounds last year, the 170-pound champion at the East Chicago Semi-state and is ranked No. 2 in the weight class.
Coy Brames, Angola
Weight class: 220
Record: 22-8
First-round opponent: Jeffery McClure, Perry Meridian, 29-6
Brames was a leading lineman for the Hornet football team last fall, and made big strides in his final go-around on the prep mats to wrestle in his first state finals.
Brames was only 20-13 last season, but won a sectional title at 220. He lost his lone regional match.
McClure, a senior, is ranked 10th in the state and is a semi-state champion.
RJ Dilbone, Fremont
Weight class: 220
Record: 31-2
First-round opponent: Aataeveon Jordan, Franklin Central, 29-5
Dilbone is a really strong wrestler who finally got over the hump and earned his first trip to state in his senior season.
Dilbone has a little over 110 career wins at Fremont. Seventy of them have come in his last two seasons.
Last year, he was 39-5 with a semi-state win and a sectional championship at 195 pounds. He was third in the Goshen Regional, second in the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament, and lost in the ticket round in Fort Wayne.
The technically-sound Dilbone is unranked and will take on a sophomore who is ranked eighth in the state in Jordan.
Brandon Villafuerte, Angola
Weight class: 285
Record: 25-1
First-round opponent: Matthew Munoz, Jeffersonville, 34-1
The junior Villafuerte is another solid Steuben County wrestler who got over the hump to earn his first State Finals berth.
Villafuerte has a 51-7 record over the last two seasons. He won Westview Sectional and NECC titles in the heavyweight class last year, but lost his first regional match.
Villafuerte, ranked ninth, is in one of the better first-round matches at the state finals. Munoz is ranked seventh and qualified for state as a sophomore in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.