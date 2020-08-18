KENDALLVILLE — When the clock struck zero, the Garrett sideline erupted.
The Railroaders had a reason to celebrate. They picked up a victory over a team they don’t beat too often.
Garrett outlasted East Noble 2-1 on its home turf on Tuesday night.
“Absolutely, this is a huge win for us. It’s been years since we’ve beaten East Noble,” Garrett coach Doug Klopfenstein said. “Ethan is in his second year and does a great job. They’re a little young right now, but they’re still a big school. Anytime you can sneak one out like that we’re very excited. I’m not going to downplay a win. That’s a great win for us.”
The last time the Railroaders (2-0, 1-0 NECC) beat the Knights was in 2015, and it was a 3-1 win.
“Not a good season opener, no,” East Noble coach Ethan Hood said. “I’m happy for Garrett. This is a great team that they have, and they deserved this win. They outplayed us, and it totally showed. We learned a lot from this match tonight. I think coming into the game thinking, ‘Oh, it’s just Garrett.’ I mean, East Noble has beaten Garrett as far as I can remember.”
Garrett brought most of the energy to start the game, despite playing the night before against Prairie Heights and with limited substitutes.
The Railroaders were connecting on passes early, and Chase Leech found Kenan Kennedy wide open up the middle for quick strike and the first goal of the match at the 24:32 mark.
The Knights finally got in gear with 10 minutes left in the first half and began peppering the goal with shots, including one that bounced off the crossbar.
With 2:10 left in the half, Cristian Sanchez passed to Junior Pita, who slide it past the Garrett keeper to tie the game.
“We had a great goal. The way we ended the first half showed me that there was a light for the second half, but unfortunately, we couldn’t keep that momentum going. The last 10 minutes of the first half when we scored is the East Noble team that I’m used to seeing,” Hood said.
Like the start of the first half, the Railroaders began the second half with more fire while the Knights came out flat.
“We’re not a team right now. We just came into this match way too comfy, thinking other guys are going to do all of the work while we just sit back and watch. That’s what happened to us tonight,” Hood said. “We were too lazy on the ball, so we have to focus on teamwork and communicating. We have to push this team to another level.”
Less than 10 minutes into the second half, Kennedy played a cross to Dylan Raymond, who sent a shot into the back of the net to give Garrett a 2-1 lead.
Klopfenstein told his team at half time to create more opportunities inside the penalty box area rather than shoot from long range.
“These boys are extremely coachable, and that’s exact what happened in the second half,” Klopfenstein said. “We did a little bit more with the ball when it was in the attacking third of the field.”
The Railroaders controlled the ball for the majority of the second half, outshooting the Knights 9-3 in the final 40 minutes.
Sanchez did have a free kick with 24 minutes left but sailed the shot over the net.
Overall, Garrett had nine shots on goal to seven by East Noble.
