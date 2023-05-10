AUBURN — DeKalb welcomed Bellmont to Bridgewater Golf Club Tuesday in some fine golfing weather.
The Braves got the better of the Barons 155-172 in a Northeast 8 Conference dual match, but the hosts did put up some good numbers.
“Great conditions tonight, the course is in really good shape,” DeKalb coach James Fislar said. “It was super nice out.
“Our kids could have played a little better. A couple bad swings ran up the score.”
DeKalb got a 40 from Carter Valencic in the No. 3 position. No. 2 player Grant Fetter had a 42 and Logan Hartsough shot a 43 in the No. 5 slot. Other Barons scores were a 47 by Grant Stuckey and a 49 by Alex Zimmerman.
DeKalb took the junior varsity match 194-197. Personal bests of 40 by Kaden Nack and 46 by Nic Ley led the Barons.
“The JV had some very good personal bests today,” Fislar said.
Other DeKalb junior varsity scores were Charlie Payne 53, Aidan McAninch 55 and Cohen Blomeke 56.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.