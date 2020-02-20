Tri-State Gymnastics gymnasts competed in the Walk of Fame meet in Fort Wayne on Saturday and in the Grand Rapids Classic in Michigan on Jan. 31.
In Fort Wayne, TSG’s Xcel Platinum and Xcel Silver teams both won their respective meets. The Xcel Platinum team had a score of 111.15, and the Xcel Silver team had 112.075.
The Level 6 team placed third with 109.95, and the Xcel Gold team was fifth with 110.625.
In Grand Rapids Jan. 31, TSG’s Xcel Diamond team placed first, its Level 2 team placed second and the Level 3 team finished third.
Tri-State Gymnastics leading results
Walk of Fame
at Fort Wayne, Saturday
Xcel Diamond
Kennedy Kroeckel: Vault, 9.35 (1st place); uneven bars, 8.6; balance beam, 9.275 (1st); floor exercise, 9.325 (1st); all-around, 36.55 (1st).
Xcel Platinum
Savannah Bailey (hometown, Angola): Vault, 9.05; uneven bars, 7.8; balance beam, 8.25; floor exercise, 9.325 (5th); all-around, 34.425.
Tyrah Bowdish (Howe): Vault, 9.35 (2nd); uneven bars, 7.975; balance beam, 8.75 (7th); floor exercise, 9.35 (4th); all-around, 35.425 (7th).
Avery Boyer (Angola): Vault, 9.25 (3rd); uneven bars, 9.275 (3rd); balance beam, 9.175 (tied for 1st); floor exercise, 9.475 (3rd); all-around, 37.175 (2nd).
Jaymasen Delancey (Angola): Vault, 9; uneven bars, 8.65 (6th); balance beam, 8.5; floor exercise, 9.375 (2nd); all-around, 35.525 (6th).
Paige Fillenwarth (Waterloo): Vault, 9.3 (tied for 2nd); uneven bars, 8.85 (4th); balance beam, 9.15 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.3 (tied for 3rd); all-around, 36.6 (1st).
Rianne Ritter (Pleasant Lake): Vault, 9.025; uneven bars, 7.825; balance beam, 8.775 (tied for 5th); floor exercise, 9.275 (6th); all-around, 34.9.
Gabby Schoch (Coldwater, Mich.): Vault, 9.15 (tied for 5th); uneven bars, 8.075; balance beam, 7.925; floor exercise, 9.175 (7th); all-around, 34.325.
Alyana Shamp (Angola): Vault, 9.25 (tied for 5th); uneven bars, 8.95 (3rd); balance beam, 9.025 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.05; all-around, 36.275 (3rd).
Hannah Sweitzer (Auburn): Vault, 9.15 (tied for 5th); uneven bars, 9 (4th); balance beam, 9.15 (tied for 3rd); floor exercise, 9.7 (1st); all-around, 37 (3rd).
Xcel Gold
Elle Armstrong (Auburn): Vault, 9 (tied for 7th); uneven bars, 8.275; balance beam, 8.575; floor exercise, 9.2; all-around, 35.05.
Lily Armstrong (Auburn): Vault, 8.5; uneven bars, 8.975; balance beam, 8.8; floor exercise, 9; all-around, 35.275.
Macy Buchanan (Angola): Vault, 8.85; uneven bars, 8.8; balance beam, 8.1; floor exercise, 9.225; all-around, 34.975.
Allison Freudenberger (Auburn): Vault, 8.5; uneven bars, 8.375; balance beam, 7.9; floor exercise, 9.2 (6th); all-around, 33.975.
Kennedi Rice (Angola): Vault, 8.8; uneven bars, 8.75; balance beam, 8.925; floor exercise, 9.275; all-around, 35.75.
Brooklyn Tanner (Fort Wayne): Vault, 9.05 (tied for 5th); uneven bars, 9.475 (1st); balance beam, 9.35 (1st); floor exercise, 9.525 (tied for 2nd); all-around, 37.4 (1st).
Kaylee Terris (Quincy, Mich.): Vault, 8.9 (tied for 4th); uneven bars, 9.45 (2nd); balance beam, 9.05 (4th); floor exercise, 9.3 (5th); all-around, 36.7 (tied for 2nd).
Nevaeh Wilson (Ashley): Vault, 8.65; uneven bars, 9.15 (4th); balance beam, 8.7; floor exercise, 9.05; all-around, 35.55.
Xcel Silver
Alexis Conklin (Angola): Vault, 8.8; uneven bars, 9.475 (1st); balance beam, 9.3 (1st); floor exercise, 9.075; all-around, 36.65 (4th).
Cora Hall (Fort Wayne): Vault, 9.1 (5th); uneven bars, 8.225; balance beam, 8.7; floor exercise, 9.2; all-around, 35.225.
Piper Hasselman (Pleasant Lake): Vault, 9.2 (tied for 1st); uneven bars, 9.05 (6th); balance beam, 9.25 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.5 (tied for 1st); all-around, 37 (2nd).
Ciera Hill (Pleasant Lake): Vault, 8.85; uneven bars, 9.15 (4th); balance beam, 8.5; floor exercise, 9.3 (tied for 5th); all-around, 35.8.
Aubrey Hoover (Reading, Mich.): Vault, 9; uneven bars, 9.525 (2nd); balance beam, 9.25 (tied for 4th); floor exercise, 9.45 (1st); all-around, 37.225 (2nd).
Rayna Mounsey (Angola): Vault, 9.2 (tied for 1st); uneven bars, 9.175 (3rd); balance beam, 9.4 (1st); floor exercise, 9.5 (tied for 1st); all-around, 37.275 (1st).
Paysen Schoch (Coldwater, Mich.): Vault, 8.65; uneven bars, 8.775; balance beam, 8.9; floor exercise, 9.3 (tied for 5th); all-around, 35.625.
Regan Walker (Angola): Vault, 8.9; uneven bars, 9; balance beam, 8.425; floor exercise, 9.275 (tied for 5th); all-around, 35.6.
Xcel Bronze
Jaylin Alexander (Orland): Vault, 8.95 (5th); uneven bars, 8.85; balance beam, 9.125 (tied for 3rd); floor exercise, 9.3 (3rd); all-around, 36.225 (4th).
Arlee Covell (Pleasant Lake): Vault, 8.75 (tied for 7th); uneven bars, 8.275; balance beam, 8.45; floor exercise, 9; all-around, 34.475.
Hadley Hagaman (Angola): Vault, 7.2; uneven bars, 8; balance beam, 8.4; floor exercise, 8.8; all-around, 32.4.
Rylee Lingo (Hamilton): Vault, 8.7 (6th); uneven bars, 8.45; balance beam, 9 (tied for 5th); floor exercise, 8.6; all-around, 34.75.
Zoie Meek (Hudson): Vault, 8.5; uneven bars, 8.8; balance beam, 8.95; floor exercise, 9.15 (7th); all-around, 35.4.
Addison Myers (Hamilton): Vault, 8.7 (5th); uneven bars, 8.7; balance beam, 8.825; floor exercise, 9.15 (tied for 5th); all-around, 35.375.
Brandy Neil (Camden, Mich.): Vault, 8.9 (tied for 6th); uneven bars, 8.475; balance beam, 8.825; floor exercise, 8.875; all-around, 35.075.
Emerson Oburn (Kendallville): Vault, 8.25; uneven bars, 8.725; balance beam, 8.975; floor exercise, 9; all-around, 34.95.
Natalei Patton (Fremont): Vault, 8.65 (tied for 6th); uneven bars, 7.475; balance beam, 8.8; floor exercise, 8.775; all-around, 33.7.
Eva Vanderpool (Fremont): Vault, 8.35; uneven bars, 8.65; balance beam, 8.8; floor exercise, 8.9; all-around, 34.7.
Level 6
Madilyn Bussard (Angola): Vault, 9.15 (5th); uneven bars, 8.3; balance beam, 9.025; floor exercise, 9.5 (3rd); all-around, 35.975 (6th).
Bailey Lanoue (Angola): Vault, 9.2 (tied for 1st); uneven bars, 7.55; balance beam, 7.725; floor exercise, 9.375 (5th); all-around, 33.85.
Brooke Miller (Coldwater, Mich.): Vault, 9.05; uneven bars, 8.8 (4th); balance beam, 8; floor exercise, 9.15; all-around, 35.
Kaylee Neuenschwander (Angola): Vault, 8.85; uneven bars, 7.75; balance beam, 8.725; floor exercise, 9.15; all-around, 34.475.
Kiraly Schoenauer (Coldwater, Mich.): Vault, 9.3 (1st); uneven bars, 9.075 (2nd); balance beam, 9.225 (4th); floor exercise, 9.35 (3rd); all-around, 36.95 (2nd).
Claire Senecal (Fremont): Vault, 9.2 (tied for 2nd); uneven bars, 8.625 (6th); balance beam, 9.1 (4th); floor exercise, 9.45 (4th); all-around, 36.375 (5th).
Thea Staten (Edon, Ohio): Vault, 8.7; uneven bars, 8.65 (5th); balance beam, 7.95; floor exercise, 8.925; all-around, 34.225 (3rd).
Kiersten Torrey (Angola): Vault, 8.75; uneven bars, 8.45; balance beam, 9.075 (tied for 5th); floor exercise, 9.1; all-around, 35.375.
Level 3
Macy Newhard (Angola): Vault, 9.25 (1st); uneven bars, 9.05 (1st); balance beam, 9.05 (1st); floor exercise, 9.325 (1st); all-around, 36.675 (1st).
Addison Pedersen (Angola): Vault, 8.45 (5th); uneven bars, 7.675; balance beam, 8.675; floor exercise, 8.75; all-around, 33.55.
Aria Schrock (Fremont): Vault, 9.15 (tied for 4th); uneven bars, 8.475; balance beam, 8.7; floor exercise, 9.025 (4th); all-around, 35.35.
Alexis Wainwright (Angola): Vault, 8.35; uneven bars, 7.35; balance beam, 8.625; floor exercise, 8.3; all-around, 32.625.
DeAnna Waldon (Auburn): Vault, 9.05 (6th); uneven bars, 8.55; balance beam, 8.75 (7th); floor exercise, 9.3 (tied for 2nd); all-around, 35.65 (7th).
Level 2
Hannah Hunt (Angola): Vault, 8.55; uneven bars, 8.725; balance beam, 8.575; floor exercise, 8.475; all-around, 34.325.
Adalynn LaRowe (Auburn): Vault, 8.45; uneven bars, 8.325; balance beam, 7.525; floor exercise, 8.45; all-around, 32.75.
Ella Mog (Hamilton): Vault, 8.75; uneven bars, 8; balance beam, 8.725; floor exercise, 8.825; all-around, 34.3.
Brylee Nickols (Hamilton): Vault, 9 (tied for 5th); uneven bars, 9.1 (4th); balance beam, 8.8 (7th); floor exercise, 9.05 (4th); all-around, 35.95 (4th).
Kylie Phillips (Howe): Vault, 8.55; uneven bars, 8.575; balance beam, 8.925; floor exercise, 9.2 (4th); all-around, 35.25.
Grand Rapids Classic
Jan. 31
Xcel Diamond
Marina Bussema (Angola): Uneven bars, 8.65; balance beam, 8.025; floor exercise, 9.225.
Miah Hudson (Rome City): Vault, 9.025; uneven bars, 9.05; balance beam, 8.15; floor exercise, 9.075; all-around, 35.3.
Sarah Hutchins (Pleasant Lake): Vault, 8; uneven bars, 8.25; balance beam, 7.85; floor exercise, 9.075; all-around, 33.175.
Xcel Platinum
Summer Allen (Hudson): Vault, 8.65; uneven bars, 8.9 (6th); balance beam, 9.075 (5th); floor exercise, 9.275 (7th); all-around, 35.9 (6th).
Tyrah Bowdish (Howe): Vault, 9.175 (4th); uneven bars, 8.25; balance beam, 8.15; floor exercise, 8.925; all-around, 34.5.
Avery Boyer (Angola): Vault, 9; uneven bars, 8.75 (5th); balance beam, 9.275 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.05; all-around, 36.075 (4th).
Paige Fillenwarth (Waterloo): Vault, 8.55; uneven bars, 8.2; balance beam, 9.125 (7th); floor exercise, 9.375 (tied for 2nd); all-around, 35.25.
Katie Stoy (Ashley): Vault, 8; uneven bars, 7.35; balance beam, 8.8; floor exercise, 9.125; all-around, 33.275.
Xcel Gold
Brooklyn Tanner (Fort Wayne): Vault, 9.2 (1st); uneven bars, 9.35 (4th); balance beam, 9.35 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.475 (1st); all-around, 37.375 (1st).
Kaylee Terris (Quincy, Mich.): Vault, 9.125 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.45 (1st); balance beam, 9.05 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.125; all-around, 36.75 (1st).
Xcel Silver
Ciera Hill (Pleasant Lake): Vault, 9.025; uneven bars, 9.075; balance beam, 8.35; floor exercise, 8.925; all-around, 35.375.
Aubrey Hoover (Reading, Mich.): Vault, 9.375; uneven bars, 9.275; balance beam, 9.5; floor exercise, 9.225; all-around, 37.375 (2nd).
Rayna Mounsey (Angola): Vault, 9.4 (4th); uneven bars, 9.15 (9th); balance beam, 9.6 (1st); floor exercise, 9.45 (1st); all-around, 37.6 (1st).
Regan Walker (Angola): Vault, 9; uneven bars, 9; balance beam, 8.5; floor exercise, 9.2 (4th); all-around, 35.7.
Level 6
Madilyn Bussard (Angola): Vault, 8.275; uneven bars, 8; floor exercise, 9.35 (3rd); all-around, 25.625 (5th).
Bailey Lanoue (Angola): Vault, 8.65; uneven bars, 7.75; balance beam, 8; floor exercise, 9.25; all-around, 33.65.
Brooke Miller (Coldwater, Mich.): Vault, 8.3; uneven bars, 8.35 (5th); balance beam, 7.7; floor exercise, 9.025; all-around, 33.375.
Kiraly Schoenauer (Coldwater, Mich.): Vault, 8.85 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.625 (tied for 2nd); balance beam, 8.575; floor exercise, 9.25; all-around, 35.3.
Claire Senecal (Fremont): Vault, 8.15; uneven bars, 8.3; floor exercise, 9.225 (5th); all-around, 25.675.
Thea Staten (Edon, Ohio): Vault, 8.35; uneven bars, 7.95; floor exercise, 8.925; all-around, 25.225.
Kiersten Torrey (Angola): Vault, 8.45; uneven bars, 8.025; balance beam, 8.15; floor exercise, 8.975; all-around, 33.6.
Level 3
Addison Pedersen (Angola): Vault, 9.05 (2nd); uneven bars, 7.6; balance beam, 8.25 (4th); floor exercise, 9 (4th); all-around, 33.9 (6th).
Aria Schrock (Fremont): Vault, 9.15 (1st); uneven bars, 8.4 (5th); balance beam, 8.375 (3rd); floor exercise, 8.75 (4th); all-around, 34.675 (3rd).
Alexis Wainwright (Angola): Vault, 8.75; uneven bars, 7.625; balance beam, 8.15 (6th); floor exercise, 8.45; all-around, 32.975.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.