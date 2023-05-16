BUTLER — Eastside’s girls got the lead with some big hits.
When Central Noble made things too close for comfort, the Blazers got a few more.
They made their lead hold up for an 8-4 over the Cougars and clinched the Northeast Corner Conference regular season title. The Blazers are 9-0 in NECC play, will try to complete a perfect run through the league at Westview Thursday.
“It wasn’t a clean game but the girls came through when we needed them to,” Eastside coach Brennen Kitchen said. “Central Noble played very well and made us earn everything we got.
“It’s good to get a W when you don’t play your best and win conference on top of it. It’s a nice day to be a Blazer.”
Moyra McAtee went 5 2/3 innings for the win and got strikeouts to leave a total of five Cougars stranded in the third and fourth innings. Natalie Lower got the final four outs, one on a diving play by third baseman Katie O’Brien to field a popped-up bunt attempt in the seventh.
O’Brien also swung the biggest bat with a two-run double to the left-center field gap in the third — when Eastside had five straight hits in scoring five runs — and a two-run single in the sixth to supply some breathing room after the Cougars had cut the gap to 5-4.
Grace Swank threw a strong game for Central Noble in going the distance.
Down 5-1, the Cougars (16-10) got one back in the fourth on an RBI single by Kensyngtin Kimmell, and two more back in the fifth on an errant Eastside throw and a run-scoring groundout by Abby Hile.
“I’m proud of the way the girls came in relaxed and hit,” Central Noble coach David Pearson said. “We had 11 hits and no errors. That’s huge. That kept us in the ball game.
“They had those two big innings. You take them down and it’s a one-run ball game. We’re coming together as a team and this is the right team to play before we go into tournament play next week. They challenged us.”
Coach Kitchen said, “Central Noble had a lot of very gritty at-bats. They did a nice job against Mo, but Mo was able to get out of those innings and Nat closed it out at the end.”
Lilli Cline, Grace McClain and Grace Kreischer also had two hits apiece for the Blazers. Kennedy Vice and Swank had two hits each for the Cougars.
In other area action on Tuesday, East Noble defeated visiting Bishop Dwenger 10-8 and Lakeland’s junior varsity team traveled to beat Hamilton’s varsity squad 21-7. It was the Marines’ senior night.
In Kendallville, Ellie Rouch hit a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Knights. Sadie Helmkamp had three hits.
