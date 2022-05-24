MARION — The area will once against be well-represented in the Indiana High School Athletic Association Girls Track & Field State Finals on June 3 as a result of performances at Tuesday’s Marion Regional at Indiana Wesleyan University.
The top three placers in the regional earned state berths. Eight individuals and two relay teams from the area earned trips to the state meet at Indiana University in Bloomington.
The area was led by regional champion Nataley Armstrong from Garrett in the 400-meter dash in 58.27 seconds.
Regional runners-up earning state berths were Angola sophomore Morgan Gaerte in the high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches, Churubusco senior Brelle Shearer in the pole vault at 11 feet, DeKalb junior Lydia Bennett in the 1,600 in 5 minutes, 7.82 seconds and the Hornets’ 4-by-800 relay team in 9:42.32.
East Noble freshman Addison Lindsey will run at state in the 3,200 after placing third in the regional in 11:03.12. Churubusco’s Bree Fulkerson was third in the discus at 125-3 to advance. Eagle Hannah Boersema also is Bloomington-bound after finishing third in the shot put at 38-0.25.
Central Noble sophomore Ella Zolman finished third in the 100 dash in 12.66 seconds, and is hoping for a callback in the 200 after placing fourth in the regional in 25.80 seconds. She was five hundredths of a second from third-place finisher Adrienne McKean from South Adams.
Churubusco’s 4-by-400 relay team will be running at state after placing third in Marion at 4:09.35.
Another area team was not far behind the Eagles and are hope to get a callback in Lakewood Park, who was fourth in 4:10.81.
EN’s Emma Forker is hoping for a callback in the long jump after placing fourth at 16-11.25.
Eastside freshman Lilyan Kreischer hopes to get a callback after placing fourth in the 400 in a school-record time of 59.37 seconds.
Baron sophomore Scout Warner was tied for fourth in the high jump with Alexandria-Monroe’s Reanna Stinson at 5-1.
Angola junior Gracynn Hinkley was fifth in the 800 in 2:21.88. She was a little over a second and a half out of third place.
Bennett was also sixth in the 3,200 at 11:51.91.
Also in the pole vault, Garrett senior Jordan Baer was fifth at 10-6 and Lakeland’s Emma Schiffli was sixth at 10-3.
Hornet exchange student Charlotte Rodriguez was sixth in the long jump in 16-2.5.
In the 4-by-100 relay, East Noble was eighth in 50.53 seconds, followed by West Noble in ninth in a school-record time of 50.93 seconds with the team of Maddie Yates, Emily Mawhorter, Yoseline Haro and Stefany Dominguez.
In the team standings, Churubusco and Angola tied for seventh with 26 points. DeKalb was 12th with 15.5 points. East Noble and Garrett tied for 14th with 14 points, and the Lakers were 17th with 13.
Northrop won the regional with 82 points, and Carroll was second with 72 with Homestead third with 63 points.
