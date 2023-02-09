GARRETT — It’s the second week of February and the Garrett High School girls basketball team finds itself in familiar territory.
Still alive in the girls version of Hoosier Hysteria.
For the second straight season, head coach Bob Lapadot’s Railroaders are in the Class 3A regional after winning last week’s Class 3A Concordia Sectional.
Last season, Garrett was knocked out at semi-state by eventual Class 3A state champion South Bend Washington, who moved up to Class 4A this year under the IHSAA’s Success Factor.
This year, the Railroaders have just as daunting of a foe in their way, 26-0 Twin Lakes.
But for the 14-11 Railroaders, the order of business in this Saturday’s one-game regional begins and ends with playing their game.
For Lapadot, that starts with defense.
“We probably need to hold them to 50 points or fewer,” Lapadot said.
Twin Lakes has averaged 62.3 points per game this season and given up just 38.7 points per contest.
Garrett, meanwhile, has averaged 42.1 points per game and surrendered 41.6.
The Indians are led by a trio of players who average in double figures: Sophomore Addie Bowsman (17.5 ppg) junior Olivia Nickerson (19 ppg) and senior Addi Ward (11 ppg).
Garrett, meanwhile, is led by seniors Bailey Kelham, Maddy Schenkel and Aida Haynes.
Kelham, an Indiana Junior All-Star last season, averages 19.8 ppg. Schenkel has contributed 6.8 ppg. with Haynes averaging 5.1 ppg.
Kelham said hard work has gotten the Railroaders back here this year.
“We’ve been pushing each other, believing in each other, getting after it every day,” Kelham said.
Being a senior and a team leader, Kelham has seen her role adjust a bit this season. “I’ve had to be more like a point guard at times this year,” Kelham said. “But that’s what being a basketball player is all about. You have to adjust on the fly.”
The Railroaders got off to a bit off a slow start in 2022-23, going just 4-6 over their first 10 games.
Things have just seemed to click in the past month, Lapadot said.
“We’ve started to put the pieces together,” Lapadot said. “We weren’t quite ready early on. Right now, you can see the swagger and the confidence. We look like the team I coached last year.”
Schenkel said she and her teammates are adjusting to the realization that the ride is nearing an end. “It’s surreal,” Schenkel said.
Schenkel said the Railroaders knew in their hearts — and their coach kept telling them — they could be back with a deep tournament run this year. Winning last week’s sectional just reinforced that feeling.
Garrett is the decided underdog against Twin Lakes, and Schenkel said the pressure will be on the Indians.
“As soon as we lace up our shoes, we have a job to do, and we have to play our game,” Schenkel said. “
Haynes, meanwhile, a Railroader co-captain along with Kelham, is wrapping up her athletic career and has enjoyed every minute of it.
The connections both on and off the court will be what Haynes takes away from four years of playing high school sports, especially basketball.
“It’s been special,” Haynes said. “There’s only five people on the floor, and you get so close to the other girls.”
And of course, the Railroaders’ success these past few seasons has been fun to watch and be a part of. “Last week, winning sectional again, getting to hoist that trophy again,” Haynes said.
The Railroaders are ready to bring their “A” game, Haynes said. A corner shooter and defender, she’s planning to help lead the younger girls. And as far as the final score of the game, let that take care of itself.
Lapadot said as always, for his team it’ll come down to defense.
“We need to end possessions with rebounds,” Lapadot said. “Nothing special… just us being us, which we have been for the last month. If we play our game, the game’s decided in the fourth quarter.”
Saturday’s regional championship game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. at Bellmont High School.
