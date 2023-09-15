Prep Volleyball Chargers win at Central Noble
ALBION — West Noble won in Northeast Corner Conference action at Central Noble Thursday. The scores were 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 27-25.
Jada Nelson had 37 digs and six kills for the Chargers (4-11, 3-4 NECC). Reagan Eash had 17 kills, two aces and block. Darcy Ritchie added 22 digs.
Miah Hilbish had 20 assists for West Noble. Alexia Mast had 16 assists, and Izzy Beers had 15 kills. Alayna DeLong added 10 kills and two blocks.
Kyleigh Egolf had 38 digs while Isabella Worman had 36 digs and 14 assists for the Cougars (9-12, 1-4). Melissa McCoy pitched in with 24 digs and 14 assists. Kelsee Lutz had 10 kills and a two block assists.
The Chargers won the junior varsity match 25-18, 25-23. Marley Mast had eight assists and seven digs for West Noble. Lilly Stout had seven digs, and Marly Shrock had six kills, two aces and a block.
Central Noble won the C-Team match 25-13, 25-17.
Roundup: Garrett, Eagles win
AUBURN — Garrett defeated Lakewood Park Thursday 25-19, 25-17, 25-7.
The Railroaders won the junior varsity match over the Panthers two sets to one.
In other action on Thursday, Prairie Heights won at Eastside 25-22, 25-2019-25, 25-22; Lakeland lost at Fairfield 25-9, 25-20, 25-16; Fremont won at home over Hamilton 25-10, 25-8, 25-18. The Marines lost to Angola’s junior varsity team Tuesday 25-22, 25-21, 25-15.
Prep Boys Tennis EN falls at Norwell
OSSIAN — East Noble lost at Norwell 4-1 in a Northeast 8 Conference match on Thursday.
Ettore Bona picked up EN’s lone point with a straight-set victory at No. 1 singles. East Noble is 5-7 overall.
Norwell 4, East Noble 1
Singles: 1. Ettore Bona (EN) def. Grant Mishler 6-4, 6-3. 2. Bodie Zimmer (N) def. Gray Mullins 6-0, 6-1. 3. Gavin Reynolds (N) def. Jacob Spencer 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Jaden Payne-Jake Hoover (N) def. Cole Thompson-Ethan Jansen 6-2, 6-1. 2. Eddie Archbold-Ayden Quintilla (N) def. Mason Monahan-Jackson Strycker 6-3, 6-2.
Barons blank New Haven
NEW HAVEN — DeKalb took a 5-0 Northeast 8 Conference win at New Haven Thursday.
Kiefer Nagel, Oliver Derrow and Grant Stuckey won the three singles matches in straight sets for the Barons.
DeKalb’s doubles teams of TG Pike and Logan Hartsough, and Wyatt Knepper and Matt Beckman also had straight-set wins, and the teams dropped only three games between them.
DeKalb took the junior varsity match 6-0. Luke Seiler, Will Armey and Ethan Curry won singles matches for DeKalb.
The Baron doubles teams of David Burton and Kayden Palumbo, Luke Keesler and Nolan Snyder, and Jax Smith and Joshua Scherer also won.
DeKalb 5, New Haven 0
Singles: 1. Kiefer Nagel (DK) def. Hayden Eagleson 6-1, 6-1. 2. Oliver Derrow (DK) def. Jake Turnwald 6-2, 6-2. 3. Grant Stuckey (DK) def. Jorden Wolf 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Logan Hartsough-TG Pike def. Caiden Rowand 6-2, 6-0. 2. Wyatt Knepper-Matt Beckmann (DK) def. Brady Exner-Ezra Yoquelet 6-1, 6-0.
Falcons top Warriors to clinch Northeast Corner season title
BENTON — Fairfield defeated Westview 5-0 Thursday to clinch the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship. The Falcons finished 8-0 in NECC dual matches and won the conference title outright for the first time since 2016.
Fairfield won the junior varsity dual over the Warriors 10-4.
Chargers, Hornets win 5-0
West Noble and Angola won 5-0 decisions in Northeast Corner Conference action Thursday. The Chargers won at home over Prairie Heights and the Hornets prevailed at Churubusco.
West Noble 5, Prairie Heights 0
Singles: 1. Miguel Mayorga (WN) def. Landry Keipper 6-3, 6-0. 2. Isaac Mast (WN) def. Keegan German 6-2, 6-1. 3. Nolan Kelly (WN) def. Chase Hayward 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Konner Duesler-Andrew Deel (WN) def. Braeden Morr-Luke Krapfl 6-7, 6-2, 6-2. 3. Matthew Trinklein-Erik Mendoza (WN) def. Sean Bontreger-Brady Strater 6-0, 6-1.
Prep Boys Soccer Barons topple Woodlan
WOODBURN — DeKalb defeated Woodlan 5-1 on Thursday.
Carter Neumann had two goals and Imanol Hernandez had a goal and two assists to lead the Barons.
Pedro Cabral Magnavita and Dawson Cleverly also score for DeKalb, and Christian Johnson added an assist.
Panthers fall to Wayne
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian lost to Wayne 4-2 on Thursday. Hayden Korte and Isiah Buhr scored for the Panthers.
Knights lose to Braves
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Blackhawk Christian 5-1 Thursday.
The Knights struck first on a goal from Peyton Straessle.
College Golf Trine women tie for 4th in first MIAA jamboree at Cascades
JACKSON, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s golf team tied for fourth with Albion in the Britons’ Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association jamboree Thursday. The Thunder shot 347 at Cascades Golf Course.
Mae Norman and Grace Dubec both shot 86 to lead Trine. They tied for 14th place overall.
The Thunder also had 87 from Grace Thiele, 88 from Calley Ruff and 95 from Bailey Bravata. Caroline Boyd played as an individual for Trine and shot 88.
Saint Mary’s won with 326 and Adrian was second with 333.
Middle School Volleyball Charger teams best Lakers
West Noble defeated Lakeland 25-5, 25-8 in an eighth grade match Thursday, and 25-12, 25-15 in the seventh grade contest.
In the eighth grade match, Ella Limerick had six assists, five aces and four kills for the Chargers. Elyse Mead, Kaylin Slone and Ava DeLong had three aces apiece. Slone also had seven assists and Jeanetta Keene had three digs.
In the seventh grade match, Dayra Hernandez had three kills and two aces for West Noble. Allie Stabler had four aces and Fatima Segovia had thre aces. Brooklyn Barden added two aces.
Middle School Soccer Westview tops Cougars
EMMA — Westview defeated Central Noble 2-0 on Thursday. The Warriors scored both goals in the second half.
Miscellaneous Trine podcast looks at sports facility management, internship
ANGOLA — Aaron Magnuson, facilities operations coordinator for the Indiana Pacers, discusses his work as well as the role internships played in his career on the newest episode of Trine University’s Center for Sports Studies podcast.
Magnuson graduated from IUPUI two years ago, but already had experience working in the National Football League and the National Basketball Association in events and facilities management.
Magnuson completed seven internships while in college, and talks about how those experiences prepared him for his current role as well as the overall importance of students gaining experience before graduation. He also discusses some of the logistical processes that go into preparing Gainbridge Fieldhouse for concerts, games and other events.
The podcast is hosted by Trine Center of Sports Studies director Brandon Podgorski and is available at css.transistor.fm, YouTube, and platforms such as Spotify iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.
