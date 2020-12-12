LEO-CEDARVILLE — Shots started falling for the DeKalb Barons Friday and they gradually made the game their own.
The Barons not only knocked down attempts from the outside, but were effective going to the basket as they pulled away from Leo for a 46-28 Northeast 8 Conference girls basketball win.
“That was one of our best efforts,” DeKalb coach Noah Stuckey said. “We hit some shots early and that gave us some confidence. Sometimes this year we’ve struggled to get good shots off, and tonight we got good looks and knocked them down.”
Elizabeth Martin had 13 points and Maddie Hickman had 11 points and six rebounds for the Barons (2-7 overall, 1-0 NE8), who broke a five-game losing streak.
Sarah Brown overcame early foul trouble for matching totals of eight points and eight rebounds to go with four assists, and Delaney Cox drilled two three-pointers in the second quarter to give the Barons a spark.
Leah May and Gabrielle Adams had five points each for the Lions (2-11, 0-2). Leo hit just 18% from the field (8-of-44) in a strong defensive game by the Barons.
“There were some mistakes early,” Stuckey said. ”We weren’t in the flow of the game yet. Once we found out we needed to do it every single time instead of when we wanted to, we were really good.
“We got deflections. Nothing was easy for them.”
Cox and Martin combined for all 10 of DeKalb’s points in the second quarter, with Martin scoring off a spin move in the lane at the buzzer for an 18-12 lead at intermission.
The Barons spread it out in the third, with Martin scoring seven of their nine points at one stretch. Then they hit the glass, with Morgann Leslie and Brown scoring off extra opportunities, and Brown taking a fast-break pass from Hickman for another score, making it 35-21 after three.
Hickman’s three ignited a 9-0 run in the fourth, which also featured Leslie taking the ball to the basket to score. Two free throws from Brown gave the Barons their biggest lead at 44-23 with 2:15 left.
The Barons shot 43 percent (19-of-44). Leo held a slight 34-32 edge on the boards, led by Haylee Schott’s eight rebounds.
DeKalb scored the first two baskets of the second half to tie the junior varsity game, but Leo scored 19 straight points over a nine-minute span and took a 31-16 victory. Scout Warner had five points and Amanda Day four for the Barons. Renee Beaubein and Caitlyn Stetzel shared game honors for Leo with nine each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.