HUNTINGTON — They've had a season that's given them every chance to quit.
On Friday, DeKalb's Lady Barons showed they had a reason not to.
In a hugely hostile environment, they stared down one of the state's best defenses, and made the bigger plays down the stretch to shock Huntington North 30-28 for a Northeast 8 Conference victory.
"You look at all the things we've been through, and these girls keep coming to work every day," DeKalb coach Brett Eltzroth said. "I get on them because I think they can do more.
"It was awesome tonight seeing them come together as a team and finish a game off. We've been in close games before, but let it slip away. All those trials and tribulations made us stronger, and you go through these trials before you're mature enough to handle these things."
DeKalb led 29-25 when Addison Ruby made one of two at the line, but Huntington North's Leah Campbell drilled an NBA-distance three to cut it to one with eight seconds left.
Morgann Leslie then sank the front end of a one-and-one with 6.9 seconds to go. The Vikings called timeout with 2.8 seconds left, then Eltzroth used his final timeout.
Taylor Double fired a long three-pointer that hit high on the backboard and bounded away, and the Barons had their upset.
"Originally I thought they were going to have a cross screen for 55 (6-foot-1 junior post player Katelynn Arnold, who had 10 points). We called timeout, and then I thought they were going to run some sort of diagonal for her.
"I think we blew it up a little bit, and we were able to get through and get a hand up on the shot."
Sarah Brown led DeKalb (3-18 overall, 1-6 NE8) with nine points, six of which came in the clutch. She turned in a three-point play off a missed free throw, tying the game 24-24, then buried a three to put the Barons ahead for good at 27-24 with 2:10 to go.
Campbell scored a game-best 11 for Huntington North (15-7, 4-3). While her late three was huge, the Vikings hit just 2-of-17 from three before a large senior night crowd waiting for a reason to erupt.
The win was sweeter for the Barons knowing that every player who went in the game made some contribution to the win.
"Better late than never," Eltzroth said. "We've been talking about the girls playing their roles. When you get called into service, make an impact. Every girl competed on the defensive end, every girl competed on the offensive end.
"We were not perfect by any means, but this is a gutsy win on our part. We played a 15-6 team and were able to get the win on their home court. This is what we need going into sectional."
Huntington North won the junior varsity game 44-21. Amanda Day had six points and Maddie Hickman added five for the Barons.
