AUBURN — Grant Merkel was a three-sport athlete at Lakewood Park Christian.
He’ll continue in his favorite sport in college.
Merkel has committed to play baseball at Huntington University. The Foresters compete in the NAIA and the Crossroads League.
“It’s always been a dream. I’ve always wanted to play college ball,” Merkel said. “I’m thankful Huntington gave me the opportunity to pursue it.”
Merkel also played soccer and basketball for the Panthers. He was part of back-to-back soccer sectional championships and the school’s first regional title. Still, baseball is his favorite.
He liked what he saw when he visited Huntington.
“I’m going from a small school to another small school,” Merkel said. “The whole school itself felt like a big family, and I liked the Christian aspect.”
Merkel plans to study entrepreneurship.
In baseball, he can pitch and play outfield, and will likely do both for the Foresters.
“I signed as an outfielder and a pitcher. Probably my first two years I’m going to do a lot of pitching,” he said. “I’m hoping I can move to the outfield. Wherever they need me is what I’ll do.”
Merkel’s signing was a proud moment for Panther coach Scott Boles.
“He’s worked hard to get there,” Boles said. “It’s exciting and it’s good for the program. We’ve got more on the way.”
Boles feels Merkel has plenty of skills that would attract college coaches.
“Grant’s got great speed, he’s got fast hands, he has power, he has a great arm,” Boles said. “I’ll think he’ll work his way into the outfield.
“He can chase a lot of fly balls down that other guys can’t get to. He steals a lot of bases, he’s a smart baserunner.”
Merkel hit .292 through Lakewood Park’s first nine games this season with six RBIs and nine stolen bases.
“Grant’s one of the best competitors we have at our school,” athletic director Bobby Childs said. “Whatever team he joins, he’s going to go after it 110%. I just appreciated that about Grant. Whether it’s soccer or basketball or baseball, he’s done everything to the best of his ability. He never quits.”
