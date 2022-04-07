WATERLOO — Ana Estrada will be playing soccer at the collegiate level, and will also be part of a building process.
A member of DeKalb’s sectional championship team last fall, Estrada committed to play soccer at Indiana University South Bend Tuesday.
The Titans compete in the NAIA and the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
IUSB is in the process of forming a women’s soccer program, and played its first season last fall.
“At first I wasn’t sure I wanted to play college soccer, but I really fell in love with the sport,” Estrada said. “I thought maybe I should step it up another level.
“The IUSB campus was so beautiful and the coaching staff and girls were so nice. They were really respectful, and I really wanted that bond with the girls.”
She plans to study elementary education with a focus toward the early years with kindergartners and first-graders.
“I love helping little kids, they’re so adorable,” she said.
IUSB coach Bobby Barnes feels adding Estrada is a positive step for the young program.
“One of the biggest things that impressed me about Ana with the education (major), with Spanish to English, she wants to give the kids the opportunity,” Barnes said. “Her aspirations are incredibly noble.
“As a soccer player she’ll add quite a bit. We’re setting up a culture, and it’s very important to make sure we have people with the right attitude and aspirations in alignment with the staff.”
DeKalb coach Terry Exford agrees that Estrada will a good addition for the Titans.
“Ana is talented and understands the game,” he said. “High school and college soccer are different in one way. With college every player is basically on the same page and the sport is what they have trained for.
“I believe Ana is going to be able to shine and show even more of what she is capable of doing with like-minded teammates.”
Exford also feels Estrada is well-suited for the culture the new program needs.
“Ana is a phenomenal teammate and person,” Exford said. “I always thought of her as a person who cared about her teammates and always was cheering them on when they have been successful. She did that whether she was on the field or not.
“She is what any coach wants to be part of the program they want to see grow.”
