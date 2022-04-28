WATERLOO — East Noble had hits all day, but couldn’t cash them in to score.
DeKalb had only two hits, but squeezed every last bit out of them.
That was the difference as the Barons topped the Knights 3-1 in a tough Northeast 8 Conference battle Thursday.
Brayden Risedorph threw a two-hitter for the Knights with 10 strikeouts, and retired the last 10 batters he faced. DeKalb took advantage of an error that led to two unearned runs in the bottom of the first.
That was enough for Elijah Ehmke, who scattered seven hits with six strikeouts. Ehmke had a streak of his own, retiring the final eight East Noble hitters in succession.
“This group of guys, they’re probably one of the most resilient groups I’ve seen,” said DeKalb coach Collin Bice. “With only two hits on the board, if you leave the door open we’re going to come running through it.
“Eli pitched one heck of a game. He kept us in it and we played very good defense behind him. That’s all you can ask for.”
East Noble (2-7 overall, 0-2 NE8) left seven runners stranded and had runners in scoring position in three different innings, but couldn’t come up with the key hits.
“That’s been the story of the year,” East Noble coach Aaron Desmonds said. “We’ve probably left 70 guys on base for the season. We just can’t get that key hit. We missed a bunt, we would have moved the runner into scoring position, and then a line drive to left would have scored him.
“When we’re struggling to score runs we have got to get the bunts down and move the guys around so when we get that hit, it scores them.”
Ehmke started the trouble in the bottom of the first with a bloop single to left. After Ethan Jordan walked, the Knights threw wildly past third on Parker Smith’s grounder, allowing courtesy runner Will Haupert to score. Ethan Jordan advanced to third, and came home on Alex Leslie’s groundout for a 2-0 lead.
DeKalb (8-6, 2-0) added one in the third after Logan Jordan led off with a walk. Ehmke hit into a force, and Haupert, again serving as a courtesy runner, moved up on Ethan Jordan’s slow bouncer to short.
Smith then lined a run-scoring double to right-center. Risedorph took matters into his own hands to end the inning, making a diving catch of a foul pop-up in front of the Knights’ dugout for the third out.
DeKalb had no baserunners the rest of the way.
“We know what we’re going to get every time he comes to the mound,” Desmonds said. “Eventually we’re going to have to get him run support. He pitched well enough to win.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow. We’ll keep grinding and hopefully the key hits will come.”
East Noble scored in the fourth after Carver Miller doubled over the third-base bag, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. He then came home on Owen Ritchie’s sacrifice fly.
Noah Perkins and Tristan Rothenberger both had two hits for the Knights.
The Barons had some big plays on defense. When the Knights started the runner from first in the fourth, third baseman Ethan Jordan made a diving catch of a soft liner, and had plenty of time to get up and throw to first baseman Donnie Wiley to double the runner off.
In the fifth, Smith went deep into the hole at short to take a hit away from Perkins, with Wiley making a big stretch at first to get the out.
