GARRETT — Woodlan’s overtime win over Bishop Dwenger in Wednesday night’s first game of the Class 3A boys basketball sectional at Garrett would be a tough act to follow.
The host Railroaders did their best, refusing to go away against a young but talented Concordia squad and taking the game into the final minute tied.
The Cadets regained the lead, however, and smothered the Railroaders on the final possession of the game to escape with a 42-40 win.
Concordia (12-11) advanced to Friday’s second semifinal game against Woodlan (16-8), a 65-63 winner over Dwenger. Bishop Luers (5-17) will meet Leo (17-5) to open the evening’s action at 6 p.m.
Garrett (5-18) didn’t score a field goal for more than six minutes to start the game. The Railroaders ran a delay at the end of the half to slow down a run that put the Cadets up eight.
They were down 11 early in the second half, but whittled that margin to two by the end of the third quarter, and tied the game twice in the final stanza, the second time on Konner DeWitt’s jumper from the left baseline with 1:20 left.
Joseph Tapp gave Concordia the lead with a basket in the paint with 25 seconds to go, then caused a turnover with a deflection at the other end. The Cadets left the door ajar when they missed the front end of a one-and-one, and Garrett took timeout with 9.4 seconds left.
Concordia never gave Garrett a good look at the basket as the clock ticked down, however, and Kyle Smith’s desperation shot was off the mark as time expired.
Smith keyed Garrett’s comeback in the third quarter with three three-pointers and a three-point play. A putback by Lukas Swager and a bucket by Jaxson Fugate off a feed from Tyler Gater had the Big Train within 36-34 as the third quarter ended.
Fugate scored on a rebound to tie it at the start of fourth, but Ajani Washington scored on a drive to the hoop and then a steal to put Concordia up 40-36. Fugate had another putback, then took a charge against Tapp, setting up DeWitt’s tying basket.
Smith finished with a game-high 17 for Garrett. Cole Hayworth had nine to lead the Cadets, who did not have a double-figure scorer. Tapp finished with eight points and David Speckhard grabbed a game-best 12 rebounds.
In the opener, Woodlan took the lead for good at 56-53 on a drive and scoop for a three-point play by Alex Miller to start overtime. The Warriors led by as many as five at 60-55, but the Saints cut it to 62-61 on a three from the corner by Owen Shively.
Woodlan couldn’t control a rebound on a missed free throw, and Dwenger got one last chance down by two with 10.5 seconds left, but a three for the win missed.
Joe Reidy had 25 points for the Warriors, while Miller had 14 and Braden Smith scored 11. Beau Jacquay topped Dwenger with 17 points, Shively had 15 and Chris Pieper had 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.