ANGOLA — Two girls soccer teams considered to be in the conversation in a wide-open Northeast Corner Conference race this season faced off with Angola traveling to Garrett Monday.
The Railroaders’ wide array of offensive threats ended up showing off in defeating the Hornets 6-0.
Garrett scored twice in the first 15 minutes and kept going from there.
“It was a good game,” Railroaders coach Bob Newman said. “We made some good passes and moved the ball around real well.
“We focused on teamwork and our play is really meshing together.”
Garrett (3-3, 1-1 NECC) is proving to be much more than Macy Newman this season, and is a more cohesive unit than it was last year. Newman was the team’s lone KPC Media Group All-Area selection last year.
On Monday, senior Sydney Krock and junior Hailey Lantz each had two goals to lead the Railroaders. Newman and junior Mia Gullett also scored. Sophomore Lexi Gordon had two assists and made some runs with the ball from one of the wings to create scoring chances. Newman and senior Ella Baver each had an assist.
“They beat us with the basics and beat us foundationally,” Angola coach Rick Towers said of Garrett. “They were more consistent.
“This conference is still up for grabs. Whoever can play foundational soccer, capitalize on that and be consistent will come out on top.”
Senior Kandyce Combs made eight saves to earn the shutout for the Railroaders.
“We’ve had a couple of 1-0 games go against us. But we’re doing everything we’re supposed to be doing right now,” Bob Newman said.
Angola (2-4, 1-1) will host East Noble on Wednesday. Garrett will travel to Lakewood Park on Thursday.
In other girls soccer action on Monday, Central Noble lost to visiting Woodlan 5-0.
