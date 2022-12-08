Prep Baseball Guthrie steps down as PH coach
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — TJ Guthrie announced his resignation as Prairie Heights High’s varsity baseball coach on Wednesday night on the team’s Facebook page, Prairie Heights Panther Baseball, and on Twitter @heights_bsbl.
Due to a change in his professional career, Guthrie will no longer be able to commit to the coaching position, Guthrie wrote in the social media post.
Guthrie thanked his players and their parents, his assistant coaches for their commitment to the program, the Prairie Heights community, and thanked Prairie Heights Community Schools superintendent Jeff Reed and Prairie Heights High athletic director Brent Byler for the coaching opportunity and their support.
“It was my greatest pleasure to spend some of the best years of my life with you all. These are memories I will cherish forever,” Guthrie wrote to his players. “I love you all more than you’ll ever know.”
Guthrie coached the Panthers for over three years, but only through two seasons of play because COVID-19 forced the cancellation of high school spring sports in 2020. Heights went 18-31 under Guthrie the past two seasons.
Prep Boys Basketball Chargers rout Concord
LIGONIER — West Noble jumped out to a 22-1 lead after one quarter over Concord Wednesday night and went on to defeat the Minutemen 66-34.
Austin Cripe had 17 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and two steals to lead the Chargers (4-0). Bradyn Barth had 16 points, and Luke Schermerhorn added 12 points and three assists.
West Noble also had six points from Noah Dubea, five from Ayden Zavala, four each from Derek Slone and McKale Bottles, and two points from Zach Huff.
Prep Girls Basketball Blazers top Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO — Eastside defeated Churubusco 45-27 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Wednesday night.
“Great team win tonight,” Blazers coach Mike Lortie said after the game on Twitter @LortieMike. “Shots don’t fall all the time, that’s ok, we keep playing together.”
Grace Kreischer led Eastside (6-2, 4-0 NECC) with 12 points. The Blazers also had 10 points from Paige Traxler, nine from Sydnee Kessler, seven from Jayci Kitchen, four from Haley Wies and three points from Lily Kreischer.
The Eagles are 2-7, 0-3.
Hornets fall in defensive battle
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Angola lost to Leo 36-34 in a non-conference game on Wednesday night.
Haylee Schott converted a three-point play with 31.7 seconds left to give the Lions (6-6) a 36-33 lead. The Hornets are 4-7.
Knights beat by Bruins
FORT WAYNE — East Noble lost to Northrop 77-27 in a non-conference contest Wednesday night.
Saniya Jackson and Nevaeh Jackson each had 17 points for the Bruins (7-1). The Knights are 3-6.
Prep Wrestling Panthers fall to Spartans
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost to Homestead 48-12 in a non-conference dual on Wednesday.
Brock Hagewood (138 pounds) and Kaleb Lounsbury (152) won decisions for the Panthers (7-2).
Homestead 48, Prairie Heights 12
106 — double forfeit. 113 — Benedict (Hom) dec. Kresse 8-5. 120 — Khanhphane (Hom) dec. Baas 11-7. 126 — Gurrola (Hom) pinned Glasgo, 3:15. 132 — Brody Hagewood (PH) won by forfeit. 138 — Brock Hagewood (PH) dec. Heisler 6-3. 145 — Godinez (Hom) pinned Cearbaugh, 1:28. 152 — Lounsbury (PH) dec. Thrash 12-6. 160 — Kistler (Hom) dec. Hare 9-3. 170 — Arsini (Hom) pinned Pratt, 1:44. 182 — R. Scott (Hom) dec. Sheets 8-3. 195 — N. Scott (Hom) pinned Jackson, 4:49. 220 — Evans (Hom) pinned McCrea, :37. 285 — Grayless (Hom) pinned Flores, 3:23.
Chargers down Blazers
BUTLER — West Noble defeated Eastside 48-30 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual meet on Wednesday.
Getting pins for the Chargers were Jonathan Chambers, Nolan Parks and Kyler Slowke. Gavin Christman and Taiden Chambers won decisions. West Noble won four matches by forfeit.
Prep Swimming Hornet teams defeat Luers
ANGOLA — Angola’s teams defeated Bishop Luers Wednesday at the YMCA of Steuben County, 130-26 in the girls’ dual and 101-67 in the boys’ dual.
Taylor Shelburne (200-yard freestyle, 100 freestyle), Ella Sears (200 individual medley, 50 freestyle), Brooke Shelburne (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) and Frances Krebs (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle) won two individual events apiece for the Hornet girls (7-1). Angola took first in all three relays.
In the boys’ meet, Ethan Sanders (200 IM, 100 free) and Isaac Sanders (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke) won two events each for the Hornets (6-2). Angola was first in all three relays. Vaughn Cooper also won the 100 backstroke.
Fremont sophomore Keegan Waters won the 200 and 500 freestyle races. Eagle senior Gage Forrest was first in the 50 freestyle.
Angola girls 130, Bishop Luers 26
(all Angola swimmers unless otherwise mentioned)
200-yard medley relay — 1. Angola (T. Shelburne, B. Shelburne, Krebs, Sears) 2:01.19, 2. Angola (James, Anya Shannon, Zeeb, Craig) 2:27.43, 4. Angola (Woodlee, Baum, Hagerty, Baldwin) 3:05.66
200 freestyle — 1. T. Shelburne 2:09.58, 2. Powers 2:24.90, 4. James 2:42.96.
200 individual medley — 1. Sears 2:23.89, 2. Zeeb 2:57.92.
50 freestyle — 1. B. Shelburne 27.16, 2. E. Rodriguez 30.43, 3. Anya Shannon 36.83.
100 butterfly — 1. Krebs 1:08.52, 2. Zeeb 1:26.41.
100 freestyle — 1. T. Shelburne 57.45, 2. E. Rodriguez 1:09.19, 3. Laughlin (Fremont) 1:12.39, 4. Craig 1:20.55.
500 freestyle — 1. Krebs 6:12.71, 2. Powers 6:20.90, 4. Hagerty 8:06.65.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (Zeeb, James, E. Rodriguez, Powers) 2:03.03, 3. Angola (Baldwin, Woodlee, Baum, Anya Shannon) 2:57.78.
100 backstroke — 1. Sears 1:03.14, 2. Craig 1:26.69, 3. Hagerty 1:33.38.
100 breaststroke — 1. B. Shelburne 1:16.45, 2. James 1:30.58, 3. Laughlin (Fre) 1:32.71, 4. Anya Shannon 1:34.35.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (Krebs, T. Shelburne. B. Shelburne, Sears) 3:59.91, 2. Angola (Powers, Hagerty, Craig, E. Rodriguez) 5:01.25.
Angola boys 101, Bishop Luers 67
(all Angola swimmers unless otherwise mentioned)
200-yard medley relay — 1. Angola (E. Sanders, I. Sanders, O. Koch, Ai. Shannon) 1:49.58, 3. Angola (Cooper, Iranzo, Young, Michael) 2:07.28.
200 freestyle — 1. Waters (Fre) 2:00.09, 2. Newburg 2:05.29, 3. Ai. Shannon 2:23.85.
200 individual medley — 1. E. Sanders 2:08.45, 3. Vega (Fre) 2:19.63, 5. O. Koch 2:49.13.
50 freestyle — 1. Forrest (Fre) 25.54, 2. Cooper 26.22, 4. Michael 28.50, 5. Iranzo 29.24.
100 butterfly — 1. I. Sanders 1:00.01, 3. Vega (Fre) 1:02.38, 5. O. Koch 1:10.67.
100 freestyle — 1. E. Sanders 53.04, 4. Michael 1:07.30, 6. Iranzo 1:08.66.
500 freestyle — 1. Waters (Fre) 5:29.67, 2. Newburg 5:54.91, 3. Young 5:59.23.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (O. Koch, Iranzo, Newburg, Ai. Shannon) 1:47.85.
100 backstroke — 1. Cooper 1:04.39, 2. Forrest (Fre) 1:04.88, 3. Young 1:08.28.
100 breaststroke — 1. I. Sanders 1:08.41, 2. Ai. Shannon 1:17.72.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (E. Sanders, Cooper, Newburg, I. Sanders) 3:46.23.
College Hockey Stevenson-Trine men rescheduled
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s hockey home game with Stevenson, Maryland, scheduled for tonight was postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.
Stevenson, from the Baltimore suburb of Owings Mills, was supposed to make a weekend trip to the tri-state region, but both of its games were postponed this weekend. It will make up its game at Adrian on Jan. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.