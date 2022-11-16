Prep Girls Basketball CN 5-0 after downing Bruins
ALBION — Central Noble won its fifth straight game to start the season Tuesday by defeating Bethany Christian 51-39.
The Cougars made enough free throws down the stretch to keep the Bruins at a distance.
Meghan Kiebel had 17 points and Madison Vice scored 16 to lead CN.
Zoe Willems had 18 points and Mariah Stoltzfus scored 12 for Bethany (3-1).
Garrett too much for North Side
GARRETT — Garrett picked up its first victory of the season Tuesday, defeating Fort Wayne North Side 58-35.
Bailey Kelham led the Railroaders (1-2) with 34 points, 18 rebounds and two steals. Maddy Schenkel had nine points and six boards. Kelsey Bergman added six points, 13 rebounds and a blocked shot.
The Legends won the junior varsity game 41-29. Sarah DePew had 12 points and five steals for Garrett.
Eastside girls suffer first loss
LEO — Host Leo outscored Eastside 14-3 in the third quarter on the way to a 50-32 nonconference victory Tuesday.
The game was tied at 19 at halftime.
The Lions (5-1) were led by freshman Leah Shappell’s 11 points. In all, eight players scored for Leo. Senior Leah May had eight points, junior Emily Cogdell had seven, and juniors Abby Bovie and Kayla Adams and senior Haylee Schott had six points each.
Eastside (2-1) was led by Grace Kreischer’s 12 points. Jayci Kitchen picked up six points, Lilli Cline had five and Sydnee Kessler had four. Paige Traxler had three and Aly Baker added two.
Knights fall at Concordia
FORT WAYNE — East Noble lost at Concordia 60-53 on Tuesday.
Bailea Bortner had 16 points to lead the Knights. Kya Mosley and Bree Walmsley each had 10 points and Payton Quake scored eight.
East Noble won the junior varsity contest 53-24. Megan Seymour had 14 points for the Knights. Nora Laur had nine points and Rae David scored seven. Nine girls scored for EN.
Middle School Basketball EN 7th grade girls win lidlifter
FORT WAYNE — The East Noble seventh grade girls basketball team opened its season with a 23-13 triumph over St. Vincent Tuesday.
Hailey Molargik led the Knights with 12 points. Kylie Parks and Carys Shire each had four points. Kiera Derry scored two, and Olivia Laur had a point.
“It was a great team effort, and a great defensive effort,” EN coach Ian Molen said.
CN 7th grade boys best Garrett
ALBION — Central Noble’s seventh grade boys basketball team won 30-20 over Garrett on Tuesday.
Zach Chenoweth had 11 points and Merek Malcolm scored eight to lead the Cougars. Riley Knipper, Brody Dice, Dalton Bergman and Bryson Stump had two points apiece. Ruger Lough scored a point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.