WATERLOO — Leo only scored once in Wednesday’s Northeast 8 Conference girls soccer match at DeKalb.
The Class 2A No. 13 Lions were on the offensive most of the time, however, and afforded the Barons few good scoring chances as they remained unbeaten with a 1-0 win.
Leo (11-0-1 overall, 5-0 NE8) scored just more than five minutes into the second half, when Ella Graves deflected in a long free kick for the only score of the night.
“We had a lot of possession on the ball,” Leo coach Mike Bitler said. “We moved the ball a lot, side to side and up and back, trying to create that opportunity.
“We always felt we were in control of the game. We wanted to try to push for that second goal. A 1-0 lead is tough to have because something silly could happen and then it’s tied up. We kept driving and driving for that second goal.”
The Barons (4-5, 1-2) stubbornly fought to get in front of Leo passes and keep the deficit at one.
“These games, win or lose, we keep on putting up a fight,” DeKalb coach Terry Exford said. “Whether we get down or we’re tied, we keep on fighting. These girls are not giving up and they’re playing hard. That’s what we ask them to do.”
The Barons couldn’t get their attack going to try to get the tying goal. Their best chance came in the closing minutes when Hope Lewis made a steal in the Lions’ end and tried a quick shot from the right side, but couldn’t get enough on it and Leo keeper Sam Christie made a routine save.
“We neutralized any kind of attack,” Bitler said. “They tried to go big over the top and our back line did a good job cutting that out and turning those chances into an attack for us.”
The Lions scored their goal as a free kick sailed into a crowd at the goalmouth, and Graves directed it in.
“It’s the way it goes sometimes,” Exford said. “It’s another game where something little happens, and we’ve got to learn how to correct it and move on, and know we’re going to be better because of these types of games and these situations.”
It appeared the Lions scored in the first half, also on a free kick which hit the crossbar, then came straight down into the net before bouncing up and hitting the crossbar again.
Leo had been awarded an indirect kick, however, and took a direct kick instead, nullifying the goal.
“It was the correct call,” Bitler said.
DeKalb keeper Sydney Mansfield stopped another Lions chance with a sliding save on a shot by Kendall Robison with about seven minutes to go in the first half.
Leo won the junior varsity match by the same 1-0 score.
