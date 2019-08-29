AUBURN — DeKalb's girls golf team shot 192 to 200 for Lakeland and 201 for Fremont at Bridgewater Wednesday.
Ally Stuckey led the Barons, taking medalist honors with a 38. Lilly Cone shot a 44 and Kayla Fleming had a 46. Cierra Snyder had a 64 and Tabitha Butler a 65.
Lakeland was led by Madison Keil's 40, and Sadie Edsall and Kylee Watkins both shot 53s. Tatum Retterbush had a 54 and Brooke Retterbush had a 65.
Halle Taner was low for Fremont with a 46. Katie Baker had a 51 and Kenadee Porath and Janessa Ritter each shot 52. Rylee Boyd had a 68.
