AUBURN — Lakewood Park got an alley-oop dunk from Caedmon Bontrager on the opening possession and opened the boys basketball season with a 69-28 win over Hamilton Tuesday night.
The Panthers finished off a double-win night for Lakewood Park, with the Panther girls defeating North Side 71-34 in the evening’s opener.
The Panther boys hurt Hamilton with their defensive pressure, and had the Marines struggling to find open shots. Lakewood Park led 12-0 before Hamilton got on the board with a left-handed shot from Alex Thain at the 2:40 mark of the first quarter.
Lakewood Park went on to lead 21-4 at the quarter. The Panthers were up 38-12 at halftime and 59-18 after three.
Bontrager led the Panthers with 23 points, and Giovi Talarico and Josh Pike both added nine.
Thain topped Hamilton with eight points and Lee Reed had six.
The Panther girls and North staged a close first quarter, which ended with the teams tied 9-9.
Lakewood Park began to exploit the transition game, however, and opened the second quarter with an 8-2 run. Frannie Talarico scored off the break, then Chloe Jolloff tracked down a loose ball and scored before hitting a three to give the Panthers a 24-14 lead.
Lakewood Park went on to lead 29-17 at halftime and 51-25 after three quarters.
Jolloff had 24 to lead the Panthers (4-3) in their fourth straight win. Taylor Gerke fired in five threes and had 23, and Frannie Talarico had 14.
Ja’Shanek Brooks scored 10 to lead the Legends (0-6) and Sumiyha Chambers hit three threes for nine points.
Lakewood Park also defeated Hamilton 54-30 in the boys JV game. Isaiah Bland and Levi Hindle scored 12 each for the Panthers, and Titus Shively and Cameron Hindle both had eight.
Dawson Miller led the Marines with eight points, and Caleb Leeper and Mateo Pupillo each had six.
