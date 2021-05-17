Girls Tennis
Sectional draws released
INDIANAPOLIS — The sectional pairings for the 46th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association State Tournament was released Monday evening.
The local sectionals will begin today in Angola when Lakewood Park makes its postseason debut against Fremont at 5 p.m. in a first-round dual on Wright Courts next to Angola Middle School.
The LPC-Fremont winner will play the host Hornets in a semifinal dual on Wednesday while Prairie Heights takes on DeKalb at 5 p.m. The sectional final will be played Thursday at 5 p.m.
At West Noble, the top two teams in the sectional will square off in round one on Wednesday when East Noble takes on Westview at 4:30 p.m.
The Warriors-Knights winner will play Central Noble in a semifinal dual on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. while the host Chargers take on Lakeland. The sectional final will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m.
At Carroll, Churubusco will play Snider in a first-round dual Wedensday at 4:15 p.m. The winner will face Northrop in the semifinals on Thursday.
Prep Baseball Cougars down LPC
ALBION — Central Noble defeated Lakewood Park 15-6 on Monday.
Chase Spencer and Jaxon Copas drove in four runs each for the Cougars. Copas had four hits and Spencer had three hits. Aidan Dreibelbis pitched four and one-third innings and had three strikeouts.
Warriors lose at Fairfield
BENTON — Westview lost to Fairfield 6-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Monday.
Owen Miller pitched a complete game three-hitter with six strikeouts for the Falcons, and also had three hits offensively.
Mason Wire had two hits for the Warriors. Ben Byrkett drove in Westview’s lone run in the fifth inning.
Prep Softball
PH wins on senior dayBRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights won on senior day Monday, defeating Bethany Christian 10-0 in five innings.
The Panthers (14-8) honored seniors Bre Walter. Haylee Henderson, Kiana Allshouse and Renae Meek. Walter had three hits. Allshouse and Grace Hayward combined on the three-hit shutout, with Hayward pitching three innings to get the win. Allshouse struck out three Bruins in two innings.
Hayward and Madison DeLancey each had two hits and two runs batted in. Kalli Aaron also had two RBIs.
Railroaders beat by Woodlan
GARRETT — Garrett lost to Woodlan 9-4 on Monday at Denny Feagler Field.
The Warriors took control by scoring two runs in the second inning and five more in the third.
The Railroaders had 12 hits. Kyana Martinez had three hits for Garrett.
In other area action Monday, Churubusco won at Heritage 14-4.
Warriors beat Chargers
LIGONIER — Westview defeated West Noble 7-2 on Monday.
Addie Bender, Kelsey Rich and Savanna Strater each doubled in the win. In the circle, Alexys Antal tossed seven innings, allowed two runs on three hits with 16 strikeouts and three walks.
Taytlynn Forrer had a home run for the Chargers, and Tori Franklin pitched all seven innings and had seven strikeouts and 10 walks.
Over the weekend, West Noble earned two wins and one loss in the Queen of the Diamond Tournament at LaVille.
The Chargers beat Argos 15-3, lost to Northfield 10-2 and finished the day with a 16-10 over John Glenn.
CN tops Vikings
ALBION — Central Noble completed play in its round robin on Saturday by defeating Tippecanoe Valley 7-3.
The Cougars scored three runs in the fourth inning to tie and four in the sixth to break the tie.
Jenica Berkes pitched four scoreless innings of relief with six strikeouts to get the win for CN. Bridgette Gray had three hits.
‘Busco falls to Woodlan
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco lost to Woodlan 6-1 on Monday.
The Warriors outhit the Eagles 10-5. Tanner Bair had three hits for Woodlan.
Blake Bear pitched four innings for Churubusco.
Prep Boys Golf Levitz medals at CN
KENDALLVILLE — Prairie Heights’ Brayden Levitz was medalist with a 40 in a three-team Northeast Corner Conference match at Cobblestone.
Fairfield won with 195. The Panthers and host Central Noble both shot 196. The Cougars beat PH on the fifth-player tiebreaker on their senior day.
Collin Keeslar shot an all-time low for nine holes with 47 for Prairie Heights. The Panthers also had 53 from Cameron Sailor, 56 from Noah Butler and 61 from Jay Abbott.
Correction DeKalb golfer’s name incorrect
WATERLOO — DeKalb golfer Gavin Morr’s name was spelled incorrectly in a report on the Angola Invitational in Sunday’s edition.
The Star regrets the error.
Baseball DeKalb camp schedule changed
WATERLOO — Times have been changed for DeKalb’s 22nd annual summer baseball camp.
The camp will be held June 3-4 and 7-9. The first session each day will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. and the second session will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Students ages 7-14 are eligible. Registration forms are available and Rieke Park and DeKalb High School.
Anyone already registered who cannot attend at the adjusted times will receive a refund.
