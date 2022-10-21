GARRETT — Garrett opened Class 3A sectional play with a 38-14 home victory over Bellmont on Friday night at Memorial Field.
The Railroaders (3-7) will travel to Yorktown (7-3) for a semifinal contest this coming Friday. Yorktown got past Delta 10-7 last night.
The Braves finished their season at 0-10.
Lakers fall
In other sectional action, Knox rushed for also 650 yards at home in defeating Lakeland 65-28 in Class 3A, Prairie Heights lost at Bishop Luers 48-0 in Class 2A and Fremont was beat 64-0 at South Adams in a Class 1A first-round game.
Heights, Fremont shut out
It was a rough night for Steuben County schools, because while Angola fell to East Noble, Prairie Heights and Fremont were both shut out in their sectional round ones.
Bishop Luers blanked Heights 48-0, while Fremont was blown away by South Adams, 64-0.
