LEO-CEDARVILLE — Leo did enough to win in muddy conditions against DeKalb two weeks earlier.
When the teams met Friday in the Class 4A football sectional semifinals, the Lions did more than enough.
With a beguiling yet overpowering ground game, the Lions scored on all six of their possessions in the first half, then let the backups handle the last two quarters in a 44-14 win over DeKalb.
The second-ranked Lions (11-0), will travel to Northridge for the sectional championship game next week. The Raiders beat Columbia City in the other semifinal game Friday.
The Lions amassed 259 yards on the ground with their first team in the first half, and mixed in four passes this time, two of them touchdown tosses by Jackson Barbour.
Leo led 44-0 at the half, invoking the IHSAA mercy rule, and the second half was played with a running clock.
“They’re big up front. They’ve got a bunch of Division I athletes,” DeKalb coach Seth Wilcox said. “The scheme that they run, those big ol’ linemen, they make that move. It’s hard to go up against.
“I felt we had a good scheme going in, but it’s tough to stop those big guys.”
As if the offense needed extra help, the Lions’ defense consistently provided good field position in the first half. Leo returned a short kickoff to begin the game and started at its own 41, its worst starting point in the first two quarters. Four times, the Lions started on DeKalb’s side of the 50, with two of those the result of turnovers.
Mason Sheron scored on runs of 3 and 23 yards and caught an 11-yard scoring pass. Ethan Crawford had an 11-yard touchdown run, Barbour hit Brock Schott for a 6-yard score, then ran in the last one himself from 3 yards.
Despite the circumstances, Wilcox didn’t want to see a letdown from his squad.
“We challenged them at halftime,” Wilcox said. “We figured we were going to see their JV (junior varsity) in the second half. We’re a young team, we started three freshmen.
“We told the seniors to enjoy their last half of football and go out the way they wanted to go out. We told the underclassmen that we had to set a tone for what future Baron football holds. I’m glad they came out and kept competing in the second half.”
DeKalb’s first score was set up a Leo fumble, which was scooped up by freshman Graham Blythe and returned to the Lions’ 15. Tegan Irk fired a touchdown pass to Donnie Wiley on the next play.
Irk later threw up a prayer on a fourth-down play from the Leo 30, and Logan Shultz-Montoya emerged from the crowd with the ball in the end zone.
Even finishing 2-9, the Barons showed progress throughout the season.
“Some of the silly mistakes we made at the start of the year we weren’t making at the end of the year,” Wilcox said. “That was one of our goals, to improve each and every week.
“I told them I was almost mad at them. You take this team and go back and play the front part of this season, and things are different. But that’s part of having a young team, growing throughout the season.”
