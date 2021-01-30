FORT WAYNE — Garrett claimed its second sectional championship by the closest of margins.
The Railroaders finished 1.5 points ahead of host Carroll to win back-to-back sectional titles. Garrett finished with 234.5 points, and the Chargers ended up with 233.
Columbia City came in third as a team with 193 points, followed by Huntington North with 174.5, Bishop Dwenger 141, Concordia 92, Northrop 51.5, Churubusco 49, Eastside 23 and Whitko 6.
Garrett had 11 wrestlers advance to next week’s Carroll Regional, including five individual sectional champions. The Eagles and Blazers each had one grappler move on.
The Railroaders won the first three championship matches, starting with Colton Weimer at 106 pounds.
The senior won the sectional title at 113 pounds last year and decided to cut the weight to help his team. He won by forfeit then by fall before defeating Carroll’s Gilbert Ruselink by a 12-4 major decision.
“I tried to wrestle smart the entire time. I didn’t want to do anything fancy or anything dumb,” Weimer said. “That leads to mistakes. I just stayed composed, and I was relaxed the entire time.”
Hayden Brady, who wrestled at 106 last year, flipped positions with Weimer and was still able to win another sectional championship. He faced the same opponent, Bishop Dwenger’s Elliott Cornewell, in this year’s 113-pound championship bout that he faced in last year’s 106-pound title.
Cornewell was up 5-4 headed into the third period, but Brady was able to get him on his back and pinned him 27 seconds into the period.
“I was pretty confident in my ability on top. I didn’t get to wrestle him on top other than two seconds in the match,” Brady said. “I knew if I got on top, I had a good shot at turning him, if not, cut him and go for a takedown.”
The next champion match at 120 pounds between Garrett’s Keegan McComb and Columbia City’s Aidan Sanderson went the distance, but McComb was in control for most of the match and won by a 4-1 decision for his first sectional title.
“I felt strong. I rode him out for pretty much two full periods, and I got the only takedowns of the match,” McComb said.
Garrett’s next sectional champion also went three periods but had an exciting finish. Jadyn Gilbert was tied 4-4 going into the third period and started on bottom. He was able to get a reversal on Columbia City’s Jarrett Forester with 15 seconds left, and Gilbert scored a two-point near fall for the 8-4 victory.
“Man, I was freaking out the whole time. I was just thinking, ‘I want to be on top of that podium.’ I flipped and felt his head and yanked, and that’s when I knew with 15 seconds left that was the end of the match,” Gilbert said.
It was another Columbia City-Garrett match right after Gilbert’s win. This time it was Jordan Driver versus Wayne Wells. Wells was down after the first period, but was able to quickly turn Driver on to his back and earn the pin 26 seconds into the second period.
“I honestly pulled my head out of my butt. I was down by four in the first 20 seconds, and I was like, ‘I better do something.’ To do that, it felt good,” Wells said.
Garrett had six other wrestlers finish in the top four and advance to regionals. Kane McCormack (126 pounds), Brayden Baker (132), Chase Leech (152), Kolin Cope (160), Jack O’Conner (170) and Doug Merriman (195) all advanced. Baker and Cope each finished second in their respective weight class.
Churubusco’s Zander Hord (106) finished in third and Eastside’s Briar Munsey (132) finished in fourth place to advance to next week’s regional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.