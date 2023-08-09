Prep Girls Golf Fremont bests West Noble
ANGOLA — Fremont defeated West Noble Tuesday 188-237 in an Northeast Corner Conference matchup at Lake James Golf Club.
Presley Scott claimed medalist honors for the Eagles with a 43. Khloe Glendening shot a 45, Emery Laughlin added a 49 and Lily Coler a 51.
The Eagles junior varsity team carded a 243 on the night as well.
In other girls golf action from around the area Tuesday evening, Lakeland shot a 465 to finish third in a three-way nonconference meet with Fairfield and Northridge. The Raiders won the meet with a 325, with the Falcons carding a 409. Caitlyn Miller led Lakeland with a 105. Lydia Trost shot a 117, Kabella Watkins a 122 and Peyton Waldron rounded out the Lakers’ scorecard with a 121.
AHS wins over Lakers, Chargers
LAGRANGE – Angola won a three-way match with Lakeland and West Noble Monday at Heron Creek. The Hornets carded a 222 to 226 for the Lakers and 241 for the Chargers.
Brooke Shelburne fired a 48 to earn medalist honors for Angola. Layla Hagerty added a 55, Taylor Shelburne a 59, Sara Smith chipped in with a 60 and River Spreuer had a 63.
Hamilton freshman Bella Rivera shot a 59 in her prep debut.
DeKalb tops Bishop Dwenger
AUBURN — DeKalb took a 169-209 victory from Bishop Dwenger Monday at Bridgewater.
Grace Pfister was the medalist with a 40 and Sophie Pfister shot a 41 to lead the Barons. Other DeKalb scores were Paige Williams and Jadan Tompkins both 44 and Kaitlin Traylor 46.
Lions best Knights
KENDALLVILLE – Leo was a 200-223 winner over East Noble Monday at Noble Hawk Golf Links in the 2023 NE8 opener for both teams.
Lily Oburn was medalist with a 39 for the Knights, who shot their lowest team total in two years.
Golf
Ransburg wins 2nd Fort Wayne City men’s championship
FORT WAYNE — East Noble High School graduate Rory Ransburg won his second Fort Wayne Golf Association Men’s City Championship over the weekend with a 6-under par 207 at Pine Valley.
Ransburg shot 67 in the first round, 69 in the second round and an even par 71 in the final round on Monday. That final round included four birdies.
Ransburg was one shot better than runner-up Kasey Lilly, a Purdue Fort Wayne golfer. Lilly had 208 (74-66-68).
Garrett High School graduate Heath Peters was fifth with an even par 213 (72-71-70). DeKalb and Trine University graduate Zach Frane tied for 13th place with 219 (76-72-71).
East Noble Middle School athletic director Kevin Irons was in an eight-way tie for 25th place with 224 (72-75-77). East Noble High School student Caden Anderson had second lowest score for a junior with 227 (75-73-79) and tied for 43rd place.
EN graduate Nick Ihrie tied for 70th with 233 (76-75-82) and Garrett graduate Levi Follett tied for 78th place 235 (75-77-83).
Auto Racing Angola Motorsport Speedway program postponed Saturday
FREMONT — The racing program at Angola Motorsport Speedway scheduled for this past Saturday was postponed due to inclement weather.
The 10th annual Al Cook Jr. Memorial 88 event will be held at AMS this coming Saturday. The 88-lap feature for the late models will run with $1,888 going to the winner.
