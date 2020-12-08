The Indiana Football Coaches Association announced their all-state teams for each respective class for the 2020 season, and the KPC Media Group area had eight players make their way onto those teams.
East Noble’s Cole Schupbach made the Class 4A Senior All-State team and his teammates Chris Hood and Rowan Zolman were listed on the Class 4A Junior All-State team.
Schupbach took over the starting job as the quarterback during the middle of the season and threw for 838 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions and ran for 578 yards and four more scores. On defense, he had 86 tackles, seven for loss, two sacks and three fumble recoveries.
Hood was along the East Noble offensive line that protected Schupbach and helped the offense finish with a total of 3,639 yards during the 2020 season.
Zolman, KPC Media Group 2020 Football All-Area Prep of the Year had 26 receptions for 484 yards for an average of 18.6 per catch and 10 touchdowns. On defense, he finished with nine interceptions on the season, including two games with multiple interceptions.
Eastside had four players make the all-state team. Phoenix Smyth and Lane Cleckner both made the Class 2A Senior All-State team, and Lane Burns and Gavin Wallace each were named to the Class 2A Junior All-State team.
Smyth finished with 51 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. Cleckner had 86 total tackles, including eight for loss and 6.5 sacks, and one interception.
Burns finished the 2020 season with three interceptions, one fumble recovery, 63 total tackles and six pass breakups. Wallace had 28 catches for 534 yards and nine touchdowns.
Churubusco’s Hunter Bianski made the Class 1A Junior All-State team. He finished with 82 total tackles, 21.5 for loss, four fumble recoveries and 3.5 sacks.
